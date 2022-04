The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (22-54) will remain short-handed and playing with mostly G League talent for the final six games as head coach Mark Daigneault ruled out Derrick Favors for the rest of the season and Kenrich Williams is doubtful to return. Meanwhile, the Pistons (21-56) are 1.5 games ahead of the Thunder in the reverse standings. So any shot at making a miraculous comeback for top-three lottery odds lies in the result of this game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO