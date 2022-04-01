Today’s Photo: Spring!

… it always a joy to see young donkey foals romp around and then a quick return to mom for a snuggle and I love you, before heading out for some more playful activities. Donkeys have a life span of between 40 and 50 years, have excellent memories and domesticated donkeys have been used in [...]
Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
You know the old adage, "April showers bring May flowers," and depending on where you live, the showers can definitely be a bit too much for your garden. Keeping your flowers and herbs in a little walk-in greenhouse, like this one from Amazon, can help them thrive throughout the spring months and into summer. And right now, it's $15 off, making it more affordable than ever to create an all-seasons spot to hone your green thumb.
This week’s warmth has meant melting snow across Michigan, and some of you may have noticed tiny bugs that look like black flecks on top of the snow. You may have even seen these little guys jumping around. No need to worry. These specks are sometimes called “springtails” or...
Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
Spring is in the air, and Ottawa's famous tulip festival is back in person this year with much more than flower beds. You'll be able to walk through rainbow gardens of over 300,000 blooms, dine from a bunch of different food trucks and top it off with a free fireworks show.
Sunday Stories invites you to share life’s memorable moments each week in our scrapbook galleries, now available online at TimesNews.net and JohnsonCityPress.com. Selected photos also appear in print each week inside Sunday Stories in both newspapers. • Deadlines for themed editions are announced in the section. Stay tuned. •...
Question: I have a long bed that is 6 feet wide where I would like to plant mostly perennial flowers. Could you give me suggestions of flower varieties so I can have color from spring through fall?. Answer: The first thing I would do is to add a generous amount...
The bi-annual event occurs for the spring and fall equinox. It is very unlikely your social media feeds haven’t already been filled with numerous glowing orange photos of Chicago’s natural phenomenon dubbed ‘Chicagohenge.’ Named after the famous prehistoric boulder formation in Wiltshire, England, Chicagohenge takes place twice a year for the spring and fall equinox. Because Chicago was built on a grid system with streets lining up near perfectly on compass north to south and east to west, the sun lines up directly with Chicago’s east-west facing streets and beams down the heart of the city.
Spring has sprung and we aren't the only ones who are expressing how happy we are about it. We hear the birds chirping earlier in the morning and hear more from our wildlife friends. It can be soothing to wake up and hear them sing their song. Between the squirrels,...
If you find it time and energy-consuming to organize your photos (I know I do), Google has just made it a little easier. The company is launching several tools that will make the app cleaner and easier to navigate. At the same time, organizing your photos should become simpler, too – but you can also easily digitize and import your old prints. So, let’s dive right in and see what’s new.
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville had visitors racing down hills in funky cardboard boxes outfitted for the Cardboard Classic Saturday on the Cheers To Lou slope. The sleds were constructed of standard cardboard and duct tape. Each race also had an adult and children's division with children required...
(WGHP) — The weather is warming up and the grass is growing. That means it’s time to get back to work on your lawn! Shannon Smith met up with Miguel Bejos, an expert from Emerald Green, to learn more about how you can keep your lawn lush and green this spring. “The first thing you […]
Looking for a new and exciting spring centerpiece idea? The Kitchen’s got you covered! Katie Lee Biegel shows us how to make beautiful and colorful cabbage vases for a new and innovative centerpiece. Use any size cabbage you have, in any color (red or green). Level out the cabbage...
The 2022 annual Spring Bulb Show at the Lyman Plant House and Conservatory at Smith College may be officially over, but visitors have a great chance to view seas of color even as the blooms start to fade. Hundreds of blooming tulips and other bulbs are still on display, showing...
SOUTH BEND — Applications are now being accepted from visual, performing and culinary artists for participation in Downtown South Bend Inc.’s Art Beat and Art Beat Poster Design Contest.
The 19th annual Art Beat takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in downtown South Bend.
MISHAWAKA — The Acting Ensemble presents a staged reading of “My Barking Dog” at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at 602 E. Mishawaka Ave.
Written by Eric Coble, the play focuses on two lonely people whose lives are pushed suddenly into the unforeseen when a starving coyote shows up at their apartment building. “My Barking Dog” is an unpredictable exploration of isolated urban lifestyles and a lament for the destruction of nature by man-made boundaries.
