ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

Ongoing Investigation into murder of a Bedford County man - Victims Wife Speaks Out (w/audio)

wgnsradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Souphom had a reputation as a hard-working farmer and family man. So, when he was shot and killed in his own driveway last October in Bedford County, it left his friends, family, and Bedford County deputies – along with TBI agents looking...

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Woman serving 15 years for murder found dead in her cell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who pleaded guilty to murdering a man in November 2017. 21-year-old Myeisha Brown was found dead in her cell at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Bedford County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, TN
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ongoing Investigation#Tbi
WREG

Accused gang member arrested on 19 active warrants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accused gang member was arrested on multiple warrants in East Memphis Monday. The MultiAgency Gang Unit arrested Charles Johnson, 39, in the 4100 block of Rhodes around 4 p.m. Police say Johnson was wanted for the following warrants: Aggravated burglary Coercion of witness Possession of controlled substance – 9 counts Drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy