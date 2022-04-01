ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ergos launches "GrainBank Loyalty Cards for Farmers"

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePatna (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fresh from the Farm! The commodity market is a buzz again with Wheat and Maize harvesting in the field and sales starting on the Tech platform 'GrainBank' (developed by Ergos). This is the first time in India's history where farmers have direct access to a...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'People are begging us to sell.' Africa's richest man opens huge fertilizer plant as food crisis looms

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote opened the continent's largest fertilizer plant this week as war in Ukraine cuts off supplies from Russia, threatening a global food crisis. The $2.5 billion urea and ammonia fertilizer plant was commissioned by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, where Dangote is also due to open a 650,000 barrels per day oil refinery, later this year.
INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

Inside India’s 150-year-old jewelry hub: in photos

Beyond spices and cotton, the gems and jewelry market in India is one of the largest in the world: It makes up about 29% of the global jewelry consumption, according to India’s Department of Commerce. The country also accounts for nearly all (90%) of diamond cutting and polishing in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyalty Cards#Ani Newsvoir#Farm#Wheat And Maize#Tech#Business Head#Fintech#Price Intelligence#Ai#Kiosk
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
BBC

The Western brands unable to leave Russia

The invasion of Ukraine has led many Western brands to shun Russia, but some still have outlets open in the country and say they are not able to shut them. Marks and Spencer, Burger King, and hotel groups Marriott and Accor are restricted by complex franchise deals preventing them from withdrawing.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Ukraine: How the global fertilizer shortage is going to affect food security

More people around the world will go hungry as a result of the pandemic, high fuel prices and the conflict in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are also major producers and suppliers of fertilizers and their raw materials. Existing logistical issues with moving grain and food are likely to worsen. Disruptions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Vilsack makes 3 USDA announcements at 2022 Commodity Classic

Secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack made three announcements at the 2022 Commodity Classic held in New Orleans, Louisiana, earlier this month. The event was his second large public address since returning to USDA leadership in February 2021. “We need to grow this economy from the bottom, up and the middle,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho State Journal

COVID-19 cases more than double in China as new variant spreads

BEIJING (AP) — China’s new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Taiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product Series

Click here to read the full article. In April, TTF will focus on how textile companies turn their manufacturing green, and in May it will feature circular fashion concepts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartLeather Alternative Scales in World's First Bacterial Cellulose FacilityCocona Labs' 37.5 Products Get Biodegradable BoostBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy