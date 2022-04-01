ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milligan track & field student dead, two more injured after hit-and-run

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia State Police have a 26 year old Williamsburg Virginia man in custody, and charged with numerous traffic offenses after he struck three members of...

The Spun

College Track Athlete Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle While Training

Eli Cramer, a track star for Milligan University, was struck by a car and killed while running in Virginia on Thursday. Five members of the Milligan cross country team were running along Williamsburg Pottery Road yesterday evening when three of them were hit by a Scion, per a statement from the Virginia State Police acquired by TMZ Sports.
