MLB

Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep, Strategies & Targets (2022)

By Tyler Oringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you drafting this weekend, I wanted to give you an in-depth draft guide to my best practices and strategies when it comes to making picks. Let’s get into it since the next couple of days will likely be the most popular draft days of 2022....

The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets’ full offer from Padres involving Chris Paddack, revealed

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are working on trades to address their needs ahead of the season. While the Mets seek help on the mound following Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury, the Padres are looking to bolster their outfield. The two playoff hopefuls have been in discussion about a trade that is seeing more momentum as the day goes on.
MLB
Craig Kimbrel headed to Dodgers in trade for AJ Pollock

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded outfielder AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for reliever Craig Kimbrel, according to a report from MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand. (Mark Feinsand on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kimbrel leaves one crowded bullpen for another and should immediately be in the conversation for save...
MLB
State
Minnesota State
Matt Brash gets 11 swings and misses on Friday

Brash is making his best impression to earn the fifth rotation spot for the Mariners. Brash allowed one run over 4.1 innings, striking out five batters. His lone blemish on the stat line was a home run allowed to Charlie Blackmon. Brash could be an intriguing late-round pick in fantasy drafts with a ton of upside.
MLB
30 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers From The Most Accurate MLB Experts (2022)

We recently announced our most accurate fantasy baseball experts from 2021. You can find the full list here. You can use this info to pick your experts to make up your ideal expert consensus rankings. You can use this to generate a cheat sheet for your fantasy baseball draft and to practice using our mock draft simulator. You can even generate salary cap values using rankings and projections from your top experts!
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Hendricks Cubs' Opening Day Starter for 3rd Straight Year

Hendricks in good company with 3rd Opening Day start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It didn’t take long for someone to ask Cubs manager David Ross if Kyle Hendricks was his 2022 Opening Day starter. “That’s a good one,” said Ross with a chuckle last September, after Hendricks’...
MLB
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Matt Brash has made the Mariners Opening Day roster

According to the Mariners' official account, Matt Brash has made the Mariners Opening Day roster. (Mariners) The 98th prospect in the MLB according to MLB Pipeline has made the Opening Day roster for the Seattle Mariners. The bullpen standout has enjoyed an electric spring and has caught the attention of the Mariners this offseason forcing their hands. It's unclear were he slots in the rotation.
MLB
Gavin Lux likely to see more playing time in 2022

After the Dodgers and White Sox agreed on a trade that sent OF AJ Pollock to Chicago, Gavin Lux is now in line for more at-bats in 2022. (Andy McCullough) A former top prospect, Lux has yet to receive a consistent role in high-powered offenses for the past few seasons. However, with Pollock gone, he may finally get his shot. Lux has the flexibility to play in both left field and at second base for the Dodgers, so he should see plenty of opportunities. This trade gives his fantasy value a boost and he is most definitely worth consideration if he sees consistent starting opportunities in the first few weeks of the season. The 24-year-old slashed .242/.328/.364 in 102 games in 2021.
MLB
Lance Lynn out four weeks with knee injury

The veteran right-hander had a career year last year, sporting a 2.69 ERA and 1.070 WHIP, though his FIP was 3.32. The injury opens the door for Michael Kopech to slide into the fourth spot in the White Sox rotation. Currently being drafted at 167, fantasy managers have been waiting for such an opportunity. For those having already drafted, Kopech is worth a pickup to see how April goes.
MLB
Jose Ramirez and Guardians contract talks break down

According to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, Guardians and Jose Ramirez's talk on a contract extension have broken down if not "died". (Paul Hoynes) After spending the previous week negotiating with the star infielder, negotiations between the team and Ramirez have reportedly "broken down" if not "died" according to reporter Paul Hoynes. The Guardians have set an April 7 deadline for potential contract extensions. They open the season that day against the Royals at Kauffrman Stadium. The switch-hitting Ramirez is the highest-paid player on the Guardians. He’ll make $12 million this year with a club option worth $14 million for 2023.
MLB
Emmanuel Clase inks extension with Cleveland

It may seem like a relatively small dollar amount to some, but the Guardians have just bought out Clase's team control and arbitration years. Clase is slated to make $700k this season and would be under team control for 2023 as well. The deal could look great for Cleveland down the road, but with how volatile relief pitchers are, Clase getting guaranteed money is a great move for him as well.
BASEBALL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2022: Breakouts from proven simulation that nailed Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s big year

The 2022 Fantasy baseball season is almost upon us with MLB Opening Day scheduled for April 7. If you were unable to keep up with a wild MLB offseason that included a 99-day work stoppage, you may want to put the Texas Rangers on your radar. The Rangers lost 102 games last season but shelled out $500 million to rebuild its middle infield with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Seager slashed .306/.394/.521 with the Dodgers last season while Semien had 45 home runs, 102 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, but how will the change in scenery impact those two stars?
MLB
Mike Maher’s Draft Cheat Sheet (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Greetings, friends. It’s been a while since we’ve talked fantasy baseball in this space. The MLB lockout finally ended a few weeks ago, and we’re just over a week from baseball games that actually matter being played again. For the majority of you, that means your fantasy...
MLB

