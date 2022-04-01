ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, SC

FC Council Special Called Meeting

kool1027.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfield County Council has a special called council meeting on Monday April 4th...

www.kool1027.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield County, SC
Government
City
Winnsboro, SC
County
Fairfield County, SC
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach to begin demolition of downtown properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is planning demolitions this month for some of the downtown properties purchased last December. City Council approved a $15 million purchase of four motels between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard near 7th Ave. N. in December, and the motels currently are vacant and mostly fenced […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Council Special#Fairfield County Council#Fy Audit Report
WBTW News13

South Carolina House committee sets public hearing on medical marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A House committee will hold a public hearing Monday on a bill to allow the use of medical marijuana in South Carolina. A small group of House members on Thursday made a few changes in the lengthy bill passed in February by the full Senate on a 28-15 vote. One amendment cleaned up […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy