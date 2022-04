And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.

