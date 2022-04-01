Free Castellanos: Alexander senior excited to be back in playoffs after missing last postseason due to injury

Emiliano Castellanos both scored and assisted on goals in Tuesday’s Area Round win. (Thomas Lott /Laredo Morning Times)

Postseason wins are infinitely special, but they can sometimes be bittersweet.

For Alexander senior Emiliano Castellanos, seeing his team punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 last year was extremely special, but he felt left out. Not because of anything anyone did, but because he couldn’t play.

As a junior Castellanos missed out on the playoffs as he was recovering from a knee injury. He celebrated with teammates and reveled in the wins, but there was a bit of an empty feeling there because he knew he couldn’t help.

And when Alexander ultimately fell to San Antonio Lee in the regional finals of the Class 6A UIL State Soccer Playoffs, it was incredibly tough for him because he knew he couldn’t do anything to help.

So now, in his senior year, he is doing everything he can to help, and through two playoff games he has done just that scoring two goals including the game-winner in overtime of Alexander’s 4-2 Area Round win over La Joya Juarez Lincoln.

Being able to not only play this year but to put the ball in the net has been incredibly special for him.

“I was so happy to finally get that goal,” he said. “It’s been a while that I haven’t scored.”

He continued: “Big relief. Been trying for the past three games and finally got that goal. I scored last game too, but I’ve wanted to score, I’ve been working really hard in training to get that technique going and finally I scored it, and after the whole entire season I got that free kick I’ve been wanting.”

Castellanos actually could have wound up with two or three goals Tuesday had a few bounces gone his way.

He hit a couple off of the post and missed just off to the right on another shot attempt at the beginning of the first overtime period.

But when he finally found the net on that free kick toward the end of the first overtime period, there was a sense of relief from him, but also a sense of joy from his teammates and coach.

“It’s so many things,” head coach Daniel Hermosillo said after the game. “As far as him missing out for the injury, we don’t want to put excuses right? But we also have to keep players out because of severe injuries.

“But that’s the resilience that these kids have because they support each other and they were there for Emiliano last year, he couldn’t be with us, and now the team is responding to Gael (Gallegos)…we don’t have him and I’m so happy that Emiliano now has a chance to show what he couldn’t do last year in the playoffs.”

What Castellanos wasn’t able to do last year in the playoffs he also hadn’t been able to pull off yet this year either which was score on a free kick.

Free kicks and corner kicks are some of the most important plays in soccer. Those set pieces give teams great chances to score and to not be able to score yet on one somewhat made the senior feel like he wasn’t doing his job.

So to see his kick go in during overtime was a relief. A weight visibly came off of his shoulders following the shot hitting the back of the net and that was easy to see after the game.

“You can’t lose those opportunities,” he said. “Sometimes we do, but we always keep our heads up, you just hope for a new opportunity and you try to take advantage of it.”

Alexander and Castellanos saw several opportunities on set pieces throughout the game, but had not capitalized until his goal in extra time. They had their chances it’s just that nothing had gone in yet.

So to see it finally go in excited Hermosillo too.

“We talked about it during our practices that we needed to put the ball in the net on those set pieces,” he said. “That could be the game changer on the set pieces and it really did help, that third goal from him, giving us more confidence going against the wind in the second half (of overtime).”

Alexander has to be playing with a lot of confidence going into its matchup with Del Rio. It’s familiar with the Rams with them being in District 30-6A as well, so there will be no surprises.

The big thing will be getting the best out of the team’s best and Castellanos is healthy and ready for the challenge.

“We’re just hoping to capitalize,” he said. “They know we pressure a lot.”

He continued: “Just everything’s in my coach’s hands and we all trust our coach with all our hearts. We praise the man. We just hope, the team hopes too, we go in and get the dub.”

thomas.lott@lmtonline.com