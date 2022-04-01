ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Free Castellanos: Alexander senior excited to be back in playoffs after missing last postseason due to injury

By Thomas Lott
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PS1J_0ewXgqSM00
Emiliano Castellanos both scored and assisted on goals in Tuesday’s Area Round win. (Thomas Lott /Laredo Morning Times)

Postseason wins are infinitely special, but they can sometimes be bittersweet.

For Alexander senior Emiliano Castellanos, seeing his team punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 last year was extremely special, but he felt left out. Not because of anything anyone did, but because he couldn’t play.

As a junior Castellanos missed out on the playoffs as he was recovering from a knee injury. He celebrated with teammates and reveled in the wins, but there was a bit of an empty feeling there because he knew he couldn’t help.

And when Alexander ultimately fell to San Antonio Lee in the regional finals of the Class 6A UIL State Soccer Playoffs, it was incredibly tough for him because he knew he couldn’t do anything to help.

So now, in his senior year, he is doing everything he can to help, and through two playoff games he has done just that scoring two goals including the game-winner in overtime of Alexander’s 4-2 Area Round win over La Joya Juarez Lincoln.

Being able to not only play this year but to put the ball in the net has been incredibly special for him.

“I was so happy to finally get that goal,” he said. “It’s been a while that I haven’t scored.”

He continued: “Big relief. Been trying for the past three games and finally got that goal. I scored last game too, but I’ve wanted to score, I’ve been working really hard in training to get that technique going and finally I scored it, and after the whole entire season I got that free kick I’ve been wanting.”

Castellanos actually could have wound up with two or three goals Tuesday had a few bounces gone his way.

He hit a couple off of the post and missed just off to the right on another shot attempt at the beginning of the first overtime period.

But when he finally found the net on that free kick toward the end of the first overtime period, there was a sense of relief from him, but also a sense of joy from his teammates and coach.

“It’s so many things,” head coach Daniel Hermosillo said after the game. “As far as him missing out for the injury, we don’t want to put excuses right? But we also have to keep players out because of severe injuries.

“But that’s the resilience that these kids have because they support each other and they were there for Emiliano last year, he couldn’t be with us, and now the team is responding to Gael (Gallegos)…we don’t have him and I’m so happy that Emiliano now has a chance to show what he couldn’t do last year in the playoffs.”

What Castellanos wasn’t able to do last year in the playoffs he also hadn’t been able to pull off yet this year either which was score on a free kick.

Free kicks and corner kicks are some of the most important plays in soccer. Those set pieces give teams great chances to score and to not be able to score yet on one somewhat made the senior feel like he wasn’t doing his job.

So to see his kick go in during overtime was a relief. A weight visibly came off of his shoulders following the shot hitting the back of the net and that was easy to see after the game.

“You can’t lose those opportunities,” he said. “Sometimes we do, but we always keep our heads up, you just hope for a new opportunity and you try to take advantage of it.”

Alexander and Castellanos saw several opportunities on set pieces throughout the game, but had not capitalized until his goal in extra time. They had their chances it’s just that nothing had gone in yet.

So to see it finally go in excited Hermosillo too.

“We talked about it during our practices that we needed to put the ball in the net on those set pieces,” he said. “That could be the game changer on the set pieces and it really did help, that third goal from him, giving us more confidence going against the wind in the second half (of overtime).”

Alexander has to be playing with a lot of confidence going into its matchup with Del Rio. It’s familiar with the Rams with them being in District 30-6A as well, so there will be no surprises.

The big thing will be getting the best out of the team’s best and Castellanos is healthy and ready for the challenge.

“We’re just hoping to capitalize,” he said. “They know we pressure a lot.”

He continued: “Just everything’s in my coach’s hands and we all trust our coach with all our hearts. We praise the man. We just hope, the team hopes too, we go in and get the dub.”

Sports
Cigarroa’s Vega first girl to qualify for regional golf tournament

Cigarroa golfer Annette Vega has only been playing golf three years. She picked up a golf club as a freshman and in three years has left a long-lasting legacy. Vega finished in second place at the District 30-5A tournament at Howling Trails Golf Course in Mission this past week and according to head coach Armando Garcia, Vega becomes the first female Cigarroa golfer to qualify to regionals, making school history. "Annette is a great student of the game and a pleasure to coach," Garcia said. "She pushes herself every day to get better and spends...
GOLF
Look fastball, adjust: United’s approach leads to 2 big home runs, win over Alexander

When Texas A&M International University started recruiting Alexander righty Emir Encalada, his ability to pound the strike zone with his fastball was a huge focus for the Dustdevils. "The ability to move the fastball around the strike zone," TAMIU head coach Philip Middleton said of Encalada. "Strikeouts are king and he has the ability to strike hitters out, so that's something we look for in amateur pitchers, young pitchers - can they strike people out? And you're not going to strike people out if you're not in the strike zone." Friday night in Alexander's matchup with rival United,...
LAREDO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: L.D. Bell vs. Keller

L.D. Bell (17-4-4, 11-2-1) The Bell Blue Raiders have fought hard all season to get to this point. The team finished at the top of their district with big time wins over the likes of W.T. White, Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, North Crowley, and more. The Blue Raiders have outscored their opponents by a combined 32 goals this season and are ready to continue to show their dominant force on the pitch. So far in playoffs, L.D. Bell has defeated a strong Southlake Carroll (2-0) and El Paso Socorro (1-0).
KELLER, TX
Port Arthur News

Baseball coaches breakdown standings as district play heats up

Local baseball teams are getting into to midseason form with a few district series under their belts. After falling to Nederland in the first game over spring break, Port Neches-Groves came back to beat the Bulldogs in the second game and put together a good performance against Beaumont United to turn around the start of the district season.
NEDERLAND, TX
Laredo College coaches lament loss of athletics

Laredo College coaches were going through a normal night when one of them sent an unusual text. Softball coach Kristi Lansford noticed she'd been locked out of her email account for work - as was everyone else in athletics. "That's bad," men's soccer coach Juan Ibarra thought. He didn't have an answer. Everyone knew the Board of Trustees was likely to make a decision on the re-implementation of athletic programs, something it voted to do in December, but no action could have - or should have - taken place until after the meeting when an official vote...
LAREDO, TX
Panthers, Mustangs play classic

United South is a resilient team and has been taught to never give up no matter how grim things might look or what the scoreboard might read. The Lady Panthers were down 11-9 to Nixon heading into their final at-bat in a key District 30-6A game at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Friday night. "These girls have been resilient, and it has been their goal from the very beginning," United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. "They have been playing for each other, in a sense that they are never going to go down without a fight....
NIXON, TX
Bulldogs advance once again

The Bulldogs can break out their dance moves once again. Alexander is going back to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season after locking down and pulling away from Del Rio in the Regional Quarterfinal at Alamo Stadium. The Bulldogs ratcheted up their efforts on offense and defense and withstood the loss of Carlo Fernandez de Juaregui to an ankle injury on the way to a 2-1 victory. The final minutes were an extended celebration. With the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the 78th minute, fans knew it would take nothing short of an all-time collapse to...
LAREDO, TX
United South gets historic win

United South's Emma Ramirez blasted a two-run home run in the opening inning to help the Lady Panthers beat United 6-3 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Tuesday. "We are in a tough district, and we knew that this was a key game that we had to win, because it keeps us in the running for a playoff spot," United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. "That has been the goal this season and tonight we got one step closer." The Lady Panthers (4-3) open the second round of district play with a sweep of United...
LAREDO, TX
