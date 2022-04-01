ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Brain & Courtlin Tried Unusual Candy for April Fools’ Day [VIDEO]

By Courtlin
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

To be totally honest with you, I'm not big into April Fools' Day, or even pranks in general. I'm a terrible liar, so it makes me anxious when I attempt to play a joke on somebody. It's so bad that I can't stand to watch pranking videos or shows like "Impractical...

khak.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK

10K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow 98.1 KHAK and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Apartment Therapy

The Funniest April Fools Day Jokes of 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s nothing like a touch of humor to lighten the mood, and some of our favorite brands take the opportunity to share a joke or two on Apr. 1. From out-there products that are literally too good to be true and clever pranks that will have you fooled for just a tiny moment, here are the ways companies tried to make us laugh on Instagram this April Fools Day.
CELEBRATIONS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Fools#Taco Day#Liar#Taco Truck#Parade
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Brought Back This Cheesy Snack For A Limited Time

After a long buildup, Taco Bell has finally brought back its cheesy, limited-time menu item: nacho fries. As their name suggests, Taco Bell nacho fries are french fries with Mexican-inspired seasoning and a dipping sauce of melty cheese, according to a press release by the chain. First unveiled in 2018, they've reappeared for a short time every year since. In 2022, the nacho fries will be sold for $1.49 — or $5.49 when purchased inside a combo meal including a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, crunchy taco, and medium drink.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
CVS
Eater

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Disgusting, and I Love Them

It has been, you might say, a week. After lots of meetings and a constant swirl of anxiety only explicable by the current state of chaos in the world, I somehow ended up taking an hours-long stress nap yesterday afternoon that stretched much later into the evening than I expected. When I woke up at 11 p.m., ravenous and cranky, the only thing that could improve my miserable attitude was a trip through the Taco Bell drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What You Should Know Before Eating A&W's Cheese Curds

If someone asked you about A&W, chances are you'd probably think of a root beer brand. While that's not incorrect, A&W is also a fast food restaurant. Born from a simple root beer stand in Lodi, California in 1919, and named after company owners Roy Allen and Frank Wright (via A&W Restaurants), the chain now has 522 U.S. locations across 39 states (via ScrapeHero). Branded as "All American Food," the company serves up burgers, fries, root beer (obviously!) — and cheese curds.
LODI, CA
womansday.com

15 Silly April Fools' Pranks for Kids to Try at Home

April Fools' Day pranks can have the best intentions and still result in hurt feelings — especially when pulling April Fools' Day pranks on kids. To keep the tears away on April 1st, consider one of these fun and harmless April Fools' pranks for kids. Not only are they good spirited, but they are so easy that your kids can pull them on their siblings, friends, and even you. So, you might want to watch where you sit and double check what's in your cereal bowl when April Fools' Day rolls around on April 1 this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Krispy Kreme Giving out Free Doughnuts to Celebrate March Madness

If your March Madness bracket proves to be a buster, there are still plenty of ways to win. As the men's NCAA basketball tournament officially kicks off, Krispy Kreme is on a mission to make March the sweetest month of the year for basketball fans, the beloved doughnut chain is giving out free doughnuts for a handful of days only.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Lay's Fake April Fool's Flavor Is Cracking Up Twitter

When April Fool's Day rolls around, we know to expect pranks, jokes, and even some playful hoaxes. Although its exact origins are unknown, the day of merriment and teasing has been around for at least hundreds of years. According to NPR, historians have multiple theories as to how this holiday came to be. It may have been inspired by a "medieval celebration" that mocked church customs, or it may have come about during a festival in ancient Rome. Another theory states that it began in 16th century France, when the Gregorian calendar became the norm and moved the New Year from the spring equinox in March to January first. People who failed to reschedule their celebrations were considered behind the times and derided as "fools."
INTERNET
Mashed

This 'Serious' Insomnia Cookies Giveaway Is The Antidote To April Fool's Jokes

Restaurants always have a great sense of humor when it comes to April Fool's Day. Reader's Digest reports that Krispy Kreme tried to fool customers by reporting that they would change their name to Krispy Creme, Burger King announced a Whopper-flavored toothpaste, and Papa John's posted a video that advertised gallons of garlic sauce for sale. Some top brands haven't pulled any comedic punches this year either.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.1 KHAK

Stuff Your Face at Some of the Highest-Rated Buffets in Iowa [LIST]

Don't you just love a good buffet? Being able to choose all kinds of different foods is a game-changer. If you want soup, you got it, try some pizza right after, and then grab yourself some roast beef for dessert. I might actually be the only person on the planet who would consider roast beef a dessert. Being able to go back for seconds is the highlight of eating at a buffet. I always try and make sure to get my money's worth when visiting one of these places. Personally, I also enjoy not cooking or having to do the dishes, another plus of visiting a delicious buffet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy