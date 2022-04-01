ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unemployment rate drops to 3.6% as 431,000 jobs added in March

By Jeanette Torres-Perez, ABC News
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the latest figures released Friday by the Labor Department show.

The biggest increases in employment in March occurred in leisure and hospitality (112,000) followed by professional and business services (102,000), retail trade (49,000) and manufacturing (38,000), according to the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dropped slightly from 3.8% in February to 3.6% in March.

