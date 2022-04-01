ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Indigenous families seek justice for boarding school abuse as graves of children uncovered

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — Hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their families over a span of 150 years, made to live in boarding schools across the U.S. that were run by the federal government and churches in an effort to force assimilation.

"It was a national policy to take Indian children, to beat their native language out of them, to remove them from their families so they wouldn't have that cultural teaching," U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told ABC News' Nightline.

“Native kids are born into not just their mother's arms, but into the arms of their entire communities … when you are born into that nurturing community and all of a sudden [you’re] ripped away from that – imagine how much trauma that would have on a child,” she continued.

According to Denise Lajimodiere, a Native American scholar and the author of Stringing Rosaries, the purpose of these residential schools was "total assimilation into white European culture." Native American children were forced to cut their hair and wear uniforms to conform.

"I think they just saw these kids that they weren't even human. They saw them as savages," she told Nightline.

Once they were at the schools, the children were forced to work without getting paid and some children never made it home.

Scholars estimate that tens of thousands of children died at the schools from abuse or disease and, in some instances, their remains were buried in unmarked graves in school cemeteries. Some children died while working on what was called an "outing," where children from the boarding schools were hired out to work for families.

“The corporal punishment was pretty horrendous. Boarding school survivors tell of kids being taken away and disappearing and never being seen again,” Lajimodiere said.

A legacy of generational trauma

For more than a century, Native Americans have urged the government to acknowledge and address the generational trauma and lasting impact from the boarding school era, which spanned from 1869 through the 1960s.

After nearly 1,000 unmarked graves of Indigenous children were unearthed in June 2021 at Indigenous boarding schools in Canada, Haaland, who is the first Native American to hold a Cabinet position, launched a federal boarding school initiative to investigate the United States’ role in implementing these policies.

“Families deserve to know what happened. And so we are working to compile decades and decades of information so that we can hopefully give them some answers,” she said.

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe, oversees the government agency that historically played a major role in the forced relocation and oppression of Indigenous people. Haaland's great grandfather was taken to the United States Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which was open from 1879 to 1918.

Lajimodiere, a citizen of the Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa or Ojibwe, said that the painful legacy of these boarding schools has impacted every Native American family.

Her father attended the Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Oregon, from 1925 to 1929 when he was 9 years old.

“He was stolen,” she said.

At Chemawa, Marsha F. Small is on a mission to locate human remains of Indigenous children who were buried on school grounds.

"People don't like to learn the ugly America. They want the America the beautiful," Small, a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe and a doctoral student at Montana State University-Bozeman, told Nightline.

“Without this healing, I don't think that America itself can heal,” she added.

Small and her team use ground penetrating radar technology to look for graves. So far, she says they have found about 222 graves, with some dating back to 1885.

“When I go into cemeteries …I talk to the children and I, and I tell them, you know, that those that want to go home may have a possibility of going home. You’re not forgotten,” she said.

A journey of healing

The boarding school era lasted for more than 150 years. By the late 1970s, many schools had closed, but others like Chemawa remained open.

Today, Chemawa’s mission is to honor “unique tribal cultures.”

The number of boarding schools that were run by the U.S. government is unknown, so Lajimodiere launched her own efforts to locate as many boarding schools as she could.

Rita Means, a member of the Rosebud Sioux tribe, attended St. Francis Indian Mission School -- a school operated by Jesuits from 1886 until 1972 -- from the sixth grade until the 12th grade.

“In my time, I don't think anybody was forcibly taken, but I know that feeling of separation from your family,” she said.

“Any place that you can't leave is a prison. We were definitely locked in until we, you know, had to go to church at six in the morning,” she added.

Her daughter, Shelley Means, said that two generations of her family were disconnected from their children, who attended Indigenous boarding schools.

"[They] didn't learn parenting skills the way traditionally we would have taken care of each other," she told Nightline, adding that she had to work hard at learning how to emotionally support her own daughter, Shylee Brave.

For Brave, her grandmother is a “survivor” and she is doing her own part to bring healing to her community.

As part of the Sicangu Youth Council in Rosebud, South Dakota, Brave traveled in July 2015 to the school in Carlisle, where more than 150 children from over 40 tribes were buried, including nine from the Rosebud Sioux tribe.

“The thing that really sparked this whole movement was asking, why are our kids still there?” she said.

“It like, really hit, like, wow, this could be my cousin, this could be my uncle, this could be my relative. What if I didn't get to go home? It just really like sunk in, like, what if this was me?” she added.

After sharing her experience with her grandmother, the Sicangu Youth Council launched an effort to bring the remains of the children of the Rosebud Sioux tribe at Carlisle back home.

They had to request the remains from the U.S. Army, which owns the school, and on July 2021 the remains of six children were finally brought back home and were escorted by Brave and members of the the youth council.

The children are now buried in the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Veterans Cemetery in South Dakota. Their names are Maude Littlegirl, Lucy Take the Tail, Alvin Braveroaster or One that Kills Seven Horses, Dennis Strikesfirst, Warren Painter and Rose Long Face.

“It was a really hard, long journey. I mean, we really had to fight,” Brave said.

“They didn’t get to grow up. They didn’t get to have a family,” she added, as she visited the cemetery. “I’m really happy that they’re home, but at the same time it’s like this shouldn’t have happened.”

Haaland, whose great grandfather attended Carlisle, told Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega that she is “grateful” to have an opportunity to address this painful past.

“I have a great obligation, but I was taught by my mother and my grandfather and my grandmother that when you are asked to do something for your people that you step up,” she said.

For Lajimodiere, Haaland’s efforts are part of her journey of “healing.”

“I just wept,” she said, recalling Haaland’s announcement.

“It's like, finally, finally, after a decade of working toward this moment, here it is. And it took a native female head of the Department of Interior to make this moment happen and to start the healing journey for so many survivors,” Lajimodiere added.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet pope over school abuse

TORONTO — (AP) — When an Assembly of First Nations delegation traveled to the Vatican in 2009 to meet with then-Pope Benedict XVI, the pontiff told them in a private meeting of his “personal anguish” over abuse suffered by Indigenous children in church-run boarding schools they were forced to attend in Canada.
RELIGION
The Independent

Why the names of more than 600 sites in the US are being changed to erase racial slur

There are 660 place names in the US that incorporate the word "squaw”, a slur which refers to Native women. A new campaign helmed by the US Interior Department and aided by Native representatives aims to change them all. The New York Times reports that the Interior's effort – led by Deb Haaland, the first Native Cabinet secretary – will strip the word from rivers, mountains, lakes and all other geographic sites where it is used. A task force, which includes Native representatives, has been asked to provide suggestions for replacement names. Those suggestions will then be sent for...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Cecilia Vega
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Indigenous People#Native Americans#American Family#Racism#Indian#Abc News#Stringing Rosaries#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Black Enterprise

A Former KKK Headquarters In South Carolina Will Now Become A Diversity Center

A former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) headquarters in Laurens, South Carolina, a city known for its racist history, is now being turned into a diversity center. KKK member John Howard Jr. opened the Redneck Shop, a KKK museum, store and meeting place inside of an old movie theater in 1996. Over the years the place became known as the “World’s Only Klan Museum,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to a KKK headquarters, the place also sold lynching photos, old grenades owned by the groups, pins, T-shirts, hats, and other hateful memorabilia.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
The Independent

US first reparations taskforce narrowly votes to limit payouts to direct descendants of slavery victims

California’s taskforce responsible for studying the issue of reparations for Black people voted on Tuesday to limit the state compensation to descendants of people enslaved in the US in the 19th century.The members voted 5-4 rejecting the proposal to include all Black people, who regardless of lineage, suffer from systemic racism in housing, education and employment.The first-in-the-nation taskforce was trying to study and develop a reparation proposal for African Americans to work out the eligibility criteria for restitution. While the committee has so far not tabled any compensation plan, there is a broad agreement among the advocates for need...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Canadian Home Depot is slammed for posting staff notice that warned about 'white privilege' and included a checklist for workers who are 'white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual'

A Home Depot in Canada has sparked calls for a boycott over its notice to staffers explaining the concept of 'white privilege', including a privilege checklist for employees who are white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual. The controversial leaflet is titled 'Leading Practices: Unpacking privilege' and includes Home Depot's...
BUSINESS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy