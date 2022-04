Manchester United cannot afford anything less than a win when they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal and are still a point behind Tottenham, despite an impressive 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte’s side prior to the international break. Any good feeling conjured by that performance, though, was quickly extinguished after United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. United will hope that the Foxes will be somewhat distracted by their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO