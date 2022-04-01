ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ray Dalio: How to have a strong mindset for trading

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCE89_0ewXdEJt00
Credit: Finance Jane

Raymond Thomas Dalio (born August 8, 1949) is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who has served as co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, since 1985.

Dalio deploys multiple strategies within Bridgewater Associates. Dalio deploys capital to each of these strategies in proportions that he sees fit.

According to Dalio, Bridgewater Associates is a “global macro firm”, investing around economic trends, such as changes in exchange rates, inflation, and G.D.P. growth.

The New Yorker called Dalio “a big-picture thinker connected to a street-smart trader”.

Dalio divides his holdings into two different areas: beta investments and alpha investments. Beta investments produce returns through passive management and normal market risk.

Alpha investments are actively managed and aim to generate better returns than beta investments. Alpha investments are not related to the general market.

In this video, Dalio talks about his mindset for trading. He gives advice about how to build a strong mindset for common investors.

Warning: This video is to show you Ray Dalio’s view about mindset for trading. Please do your research before doing any investment. A good balance between return and risk is the key to investment success.

Source: Finance Jane

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Ray Dalio: Why I am very bullish on China

According to Fortune, for almost 40 years, Ray Dalio has spoken of his fascination with China and has been a vocal booster of the nation and its government. He even sent his son Matt to China for a year to study and experience life there, when the boy was only 11 years old and could not speak Chinese.
MARKETS
Knowridge Science Report

Ray Dalio: How to use algorithm to make best decisions

More and more financial companies use algorithms in areas such as loan pricing, stock trading, asset-liability management, and many automated functions. For example, algorithmic trading, known as algo trading, is used for deciding the timing, pricing, and quantity of stock orders. The world’s biggest hedge fund company, Bridgewater Associates, already...
MARKETS
Knowridge Science Report

Ray Dalio: The secret of Bridgewater’s success

Ray Dalio is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who has served as co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, since 1985. He founded Bridgewater in 1975 in New York. Within ten years, it was infused with a $5 million investment from the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

Buffett has long shared his investing insights and advice with people. He's recommended index funds for most people for many years, too. Index funds offer not only low fees but also solid performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Rating Cut to Negative At Morningstar

Ark Innovation (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report edged higher Friday, outpacing gains for the broader Nasdaq Composite, following a downgrade from Morningstar for star investor Cathie Wood's flagship exchange traded fund. Morningstar analyst Robby Greengold, who cut his rating on Ark Innovation to 'negative' from 'neutral' late Thursday,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgewater Associates#Hedge Fund#American#The New Yorker
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2022 and Holding Forever

If you buy stocks for multiple decades, they can 10x or even 100x your initial investment. Autodesk is a software company serving the engineering, construction, and architecture industries. Nelnet is a diversified conglomerate with a great track record of compounding shareholder value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketRealist

How to Invest in a Recession: Stocks to Buy and Stocks to Avoid

A few months ago, a recession wouldn't have been one of the concerns for most investors. However, things have changed considerably during the last month. Recession fears have risen since Russia invaded Ukraine. Inflation has been rampant, which led the Fed to raise interest rates. Many people are concerned about whether the Fed can tread this path of controlling runaway inflation without dipping the economy into a recession. What's the best way to invest in a recession?
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to own secular stocks, approach cyclical names with skepticism

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to own secular growth stocks rather than cyclical stocks and to be vigilant in spotting the difference. "The market is still eager for what is known as secular growth," which doesn't rely on economic cycles and likely wouldn't be hurt by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Says Apple Stock Is Headed To $200: 'This Was An Opportunity And I Still Think It Is'

Jon Najarian says Apple will likely be trading around $200 per share in the fall. He says Apple is one of the first stocks people buy when fear and uncertainty subsides. Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian decided to add to his Apple Inc AAPL position as stocks fell on rising geopolitical tensions at the beginning of the year. Despite the sharp recovery near all-time highs, he sees more upside ahead for the tech giant.
STOCKS
Knowridge Science Report

Ray Dalio: How I educated my children

Children look to their parents for wisdom and guidance in their lives. It’s no surprise that we end up sharing our parents’ wise words with our kids. To many people, how to share their wisdom with their children is a very challenging issue. In this video, Ray Dalio...
KIDS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy