Win $1,000 with QRock’s Making it Rain…Cash!

Millions of Britons have already felt a squeeze on their finances this year, but the cost of living crisis is set to deepen from 1 April, with significant increases in energy bills, VAT, national insurance and more.The energy price cap will increase by a record 54 per cent from tomorrow, and VAT will return to 20 per cent, rising from 12.5 per cent. On top of that, households face a 1.25 per cent hike in national insurance to help pay for health and social care.Experts have called on the government to do more to help people as the crisis spirals,...

