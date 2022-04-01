Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week

SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, acting on an anonymous crime tip, conducted a traffic stop Wednesday in the 300 block of Rio Concho Drive in San Angelo. According to the TGCSO, a local wanted fugitive was arrested as a result of this traffic stop. Mario Salinas Jr., 37 years of age was arrested on a Texas Pardon and Parole Warrant. During a subsequent search of the vehicle and occupants, Salinas was found to be in possession of almost eight grams of methamphetamine. Salinas was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance penalty group 1/1B >=4G<200G.
Comments / 0