Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week

You may want to be a little more careful the next time you go to use your debit or credit card at a convenience store here in North Texas. Facebook user Nyshje Nicole shared a video of a card skimmer she discovered in a 7-11 in McKinney, Texas. In the post, she explained that she went back to the convenience store because it was the last place that she had used her card before she was scammed, and sure enough, there was a skimmer on the card reader.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO