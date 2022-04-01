ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week

By Johnny Thrash
 1 day ago
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember, these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never...

NewsTalk 1290

Credit Card Skimmer Discovered Inside North Texas Convenience Store

You may want to be a little more careful the next time you go to use your debit or credit card at a convenience store here in North Texas. Facebook user Nyshje Nicole shared a video of a card skimmer she discovered in a 7-11 in McKinney, Texas. In the post, she explained that she went back to the convenience store because it was the last place that she had used her card before she was scammed, and sure enough, there was a skimmer on the card reader.
MCKINNEY, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

