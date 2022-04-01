Bill to fight human trafficking in hotels and motels passes assembly

Bill would allow attorneys to penalize hotel/motel owners if supervisors knew or willfully ignored that victims were being trafficked

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that his bill to help fight human trafficking in hotels and motels has passed the California State Assembly with bipartisan support.

Specifically, AB 1788 would allow city attorneys and district attorneys to assess civil penalties on hotel and motel owners if supervisors knew or willfully ignored that victims were being trafficked and did not contact either law enforcement, a trafficking victim support group, or the national human trafficking hotline.

“Human trafficking is the fastest-growing crime in the United States, and it is happening in hotels and motels throughout all parts of California,” said Cunningham, a former San Luis Obispo County prosecutor. “AB 1788 will give local prosecutors another tool to save trafficking victims and punish those who try to provide traffickers with a safe haven. I am thankful for my colleagues’ overwhelming support for this important bill.”

AB 1788 is supported by Crime Victims United, the Children’s Advocacy Institute, the California State Sheriffs’ Association, the California District Attorneys’ Association, Concerned Women for America, and other public interest and law enforcement groups.

Over the course of his legislative career, Cunningham has introduced several anti-human-trafficking bills that increase victims’ access to services and increase the types of tools available to law enforcement to go after traffickers and Johns. Four of Cunningham’s anti-human-trafficking bills have been signed into law.

Asm. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) is a joint author of AB 1788. Asm. Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) and Asm. Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) are co-authors.