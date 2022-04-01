ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Skippy peanut butter recalls 80 tons of peanut butter across the U.S.—what parents need to know

By Cassandra Stone
 1 day ago
Skippy Foods, LLC is recalling more than 9,000 cases of Skippy peanut butter across 18 states due to an issue during manufacturing that may have caused steel fragments to end up in the jars of peanut butter. And since peanut butter is a pantry staple for most U.S. families, here's what parents need to know.

Out of an "abundance of caution," Skippy says they're issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue at hand. The Skippy Foods, LLC manufacturing facility's internal detection system became aware of the issue.

"Skippy Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment," the company said in a statement released Friday.

So far, no consumer complaints have been issued in regard to this recall, but all retailers have been notified of the issue.

The jars affected are those with a "best if used by dates" of early May 2023. Those code dates are located at the top of the lid. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mqh4m_0ewXUoZm00
Skippy Foods, LLC

What to do if you may be affected by the Skippy peanut butter recall:

If you have one of these jars in your home, Skippy recommends returning it to their retailer for an exchange.

Consumers can also call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for instructions and information. The Consumer Engagement team is available Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.

