State Rep. Sue Helm announced on Monday she will retire from the House of Representatives at the end of her current term. Helm, a Republican from Susquehanna Township, has represented the 104th state House District for the past 16 years. Her district was redrawn during the legislative reapportionment process and is now more Democratic leaning. It represents different parts of Dauphin County than in the past as well as no longer includes a section of Lebanon County.

13 DAYS AGO