ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Do You Need Tickets to Hairball At The Rust Belt?

By Goose
97X
97X
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the country's premier cover artists is coming to the Quad Cities, and we have an opportunity for you to win tickets!. Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody's vocals lead Hairball through...

97x.com

Comments / 1

97X
97X

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
B100

Make Your Saturday Fun With Tickets to The Pork Tornadoes at The Rust Belt With B100

They were sold out in Dubuque, they're the awesome pop cover artists...the one, only, The Pork Tornadoes are coming to The Rust Belt in East Moline this weekend!. Better yet, you have a chance to win tickets to the show this week! Listen to me (Sarah, your friendly neighborhood afternoon DJ) for your chance to win. I'll tell you what you should do if you want to win tickets!
EAST MOLINE, IL
loudersound.com

"Rock needed a defibrillator" says Machine Gun Kelly. "Who cares who gives it?"

Machine Gun Kelly says that rock music "needed a defibrillator" and claims that he played a key role in reviving the genre. In a new interview for the cover of Billboard magazine, the rapper-turned-pop punk star also defends himself against accusations that he's just a cosplay punk, stating, "if I have to be a scapegoat for people’s own insecurities, whatever. I’m more punk rock than you are because at least I’m willing to put my ass on the line."
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Moline, IL
Entertainment
State
Iowa State
City
East Moline, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Rock Star Sings His Hit Song At Karaoke Night No One Knew It Was Him

Now, this is a very interesting story that I never thought of in the past. What would happen if a band that had a huge hit in the ’90s, lead singer were to go on stage at a local bar’s Karaoke night and sing that huge hit? That is what happened to Brian Vander Ark, a singer and songwriter for the band The Verve Pipe and their hit 90’s song named “The Freshman”. Brian grew up in Grand Rapids Michigan but it is unclear from the reporting what bar it occurred at.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on New LP, Upcoming Motley Crue Tour, and Why They’ll Never Retire

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 2020, Def Leppard made plans to gather at Joe Elliott’s house in Ireland to record a handful of tunes before starting rehearsals for their stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett. They knew they wouldn’t have nearly enough time to finish an album, but they wanted to start the process and hopefully resume it once the tour wrapped for the year. They planned on coming together in late March, just as the pandemic was shutting down global travel along with the entire live music industry. “They weren’t allowed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Moody
Ultimate Classic Rock

Taylor Hawkins Dies: Rockers React

The sudden and unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has sent shockwaves throughout the world of music. Just 50 years old, the drummer, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 alongside his bandmates, was reportedly touring in South America with the Foo Fighters when he passed.
MUSIC
I-95 FM

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairball#The Rust Belt#Classic Rock#The Quad Cities
loudersound.com

Hoodoo Gurus return with a raucous scramble of garage guitars and kinky lyrics

Twelve years after Purity Of Essence, Dave Faulkner and Brad Shepherd’s Hoodoo Gurus make up for lost time with this mad scramble of garage guitars, kinky lyrical high jinks and their peculiar brand of Australian insouciance. The sonics begin in a bar, à la the Velvets at Max’s Kansas...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Rust
Effingham Radio

Yungblud’s New Video Features Ozzy Osbourne

Yungblud’s new video for his single, “The Funeral,” features Ozzy Osbourne. About the song, he says he’s been grappling with who he wants to be and writing this song helped him be himself. “The lyrics are literally me listing off everything I’m insecure about because if you identify with what you don’t like about yourself and own it, no one can say anything that you haven’t already said to yourself.”
MUSIC
97X

Prepare for the Fair: Get Your MVF Fun Cards at Kwik Stars

Starting on April 1, you'll be able to get your hands on a Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Card whenever you go by a Quad City Kwik Star. Fun Cards for the MVF get you into the fair every day and you have to have a Fun Card to get into the grandstand to watch this year's awesome lineup. Fun Cards are $80 until June 15th. After that date, the price will go up to $100.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Randy Rhoads’ prototype Jackson RR3, once lost for 25 years, goes up for auction

The axe – which featured in the April '07 issue of Guitar World – was one of four commissioned by Rhoads, and was mistakenly sold to the public at NAMM in the early '80s. Randy Rhoads’ prototype Jackson RR3, which was lost for 25 years after it was mistakenly sold to the public, has gone up for auction.
CARS
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy