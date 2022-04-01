Grayson softball extends win streak, throttles Temple

Texas high school soccer playoffs have been moving fast. Nothing has been quite as fast-paced as the way Dallas-Fort Worth area teams have been taking the field all season, though. Paired up to face each other in a regional quarterfinals match-up are none other than two teams who know what it means to stay quick-footed throughout the game: Wylie and Rockwall. VYPE DFW takes a look at the two teams’ seasons and what fans can expect heading into the Friday night matchup!

