Juvenile spring chinook are swimming in Sweetwater and Lapwai creeks on the Nez Perce Reservation for the first time in nearly a century. Soon the young fish, released by the Nez Perce Tribe on March 9, will begin their migration to the Pacific Ocean and within two years some of them can be expected to return as adults and provide fishing opportunity to tribal and nontribal anglers, broodstock for future hatchery production and some natural spawning as well.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO