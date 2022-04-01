ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unemployment rate drops to 3.6% as 431,000 jobs added in March

ktbb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the latest figures released...

ktbb.com

News 12

The New Normal: More Americans apply for jobless benefits; layoffs still low

More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 202,000 for the week ending March 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week's tally of 188,000 claims was the fewest since 1969. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Australia’s unemployment rate could hit 4% even as cost of living pressures grow

The unemployment rate could hit 4% when the latest labour force figures are released this week, as the economy recovers from the impact of the Omicron variant. The jobless rate touched 4% in February 2008 and again in August of that year under Kevin Rudd’s Labor government, but has never been lower according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures stretching back to 1978.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Biden reacts to March jobs report: ‘That’s good news for fighting inflation’

President Joe Biden on Friday cast the latest figures on the U.S. jobs market as encouraging for Americans’ concerns about inflation. The March nonfarm payrolls report showed the American economy added 431,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.6% from 3.8% and the percentage of people in the labor force edging up to a new pandemic high of 62.4% from 62.3%.
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
#Retail Trade#The Labor Department#Abc Audio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate continues to drop

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point in January to 5.4 %, the lowest since March 2020, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. It’s the 21st consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Effingham Radio

Unemployment Rates Down For Tenth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up In Most Metro Areas

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.
ECONOMY
WCTV

Florida unemployment rate at 3.5%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With Florida’s job totals back to pre-pandemic numbers, the state’s unemployment rate in December and January was 3.5 percent, according to a report released Monday by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. The state initially estimated a 4.4 percent unemployment rate for December but...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS

