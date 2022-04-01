ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

McCrary resigns as Alton boys basketball coach

advantagenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article-0- The Alton Redbirds are searching for a head boys basketball coach after coach Eric McCrary resigned his position after one season on the bench. The Redbirds went 4-and-23 this past winter...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

Coach Young hired as LHS assistant principal

The Yellowjackets will be in search of a new head baseball coach at the end of the 2022 season after Dustin Young announced his resignation on Wednesday night to become the new assistant principal at Lebanon High School. Young began serving as the interim assistant principal at the high school in early March for longtime administrator Craig Reeves who retired to pursue a new job at Fort Leonard Wood. In his ten years at LHS, Young has coached the ‘Jackets to a 126-79 record, winning one district championship (2013) and one Ozark Conference Championship (2014). The ‘Jackets have finished in the top half of the Ozark Conference under Young in every season and had 24 college signees during his time. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Alton, IL
Basketball
MLive.com

Meet MLive’s 2022 boys basketball Dream Team from Muskegon

MUSKEGON – The 2021-22 boys basketball season in Muskegon had a plethora of memorable moments and highlight-reel performances. Whether it was incredible individual accomplishments or hard-fought team victories in marquee matchups, the action on the court always seemed to be well worth the price of admission for fans across the Muskegon area.
MUSKEGON, MI
KOLR10 News

Rogers beats Willard in battle of state champs

OZARK, Mo. — It’s not often that reigning state champions from neighboring states meet for a baseball game. That’s exactly what we got in Ozark on Friday afternoon as Rogers beat Willard 12-4 in the Springfield baseball tournament at US Ballpark. Rogers took advantage early, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning. The […]
OZARK, MO
Vicksburg Post

St. Al golf team wins home tournament

St. Aloysius’ golf team went low and flew high at its home tournament. Will Keen shot a 78 to finish third in the individual standings, and the Flashes totaled 339 to claim the team championship in the St. Aloysius Tournament Thursday at Vicksburg Country Club. St. Al won a...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Alton Redbirds#Alton High Athletic

Comments / 0

Community Policy