Friday updates from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By John Hart
 1 day ago

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur resumed at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans after being suspended due to darkness Thursday evening.

Overnight co-leader Beatrice Wallin of Sweden, a senior at Florida State, was in the first group to finish its round at 18 Friday morning. Par left her with a round of 71 and the clubhouse lead at even-par.

Moments later, Latanna Stone, a junior at LSU, parred her final hole at the ninth to finish at 72 and join Wallin in the clubhouse at even-par.

The top 30 at the end of the second round advance to Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

After today’s round the entire field will travel to Augusta National for a practice round Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout the day .

Men’s, women’s soccer to be offered at Tougaloo College

TOUGALOO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College will offer men’s and women’s soccer teams for the first time since the 1980s. Officials with the Department of Athletics announced the additions will start in the Fall of the 2022-2023 school year. The women’s soccer team will join the ranks of other Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCU) […]
Spring Football: Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State spring football practice has a little extra juice this year. The Braves are coming off a 6-5 season in 2021 and look to rebound. Winning the SWAC is their ultimate goal, but during spring ball they are trying to stay healthy and get the fundamentals down.
Mississippi Braves to host benefit night in May

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will be hosting a night of baseball to benefit The Salvation Army of Jackson. Family and friends are encouraged to join at Trustmark Park on Saturday, May 7 as the Braves face-off against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fifty-percent of the proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s programs and services […]
