Friday updates from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur resumed at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans after being suspended due to darkness Thursday evening.

Overnight co-leader Beatrice Wallin of Sweden, a senior at Florida State, was in the first group to finish its round at 18 Friday morning. Par left her with a round of 71 and the clubhouse lead at even-par.

Moments later, Latanna Stone, a junior at LSU, parred her final hole at the ninth to finish at 72 and join Wallin in the clubhouse at even-par.

The top 30 at the end of the second round advance to Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

After today’s round the entire field will travel to Augusta National for a practice round Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout the day .

