ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills, Bucs Listed As Favorites For Most Wins in 2022

By Bert Remien
B102.7
B102.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NFL fans are always scouring the internet for news and updates throughout the offseason, and a Sportsbook has released it's initial projected win totals for next season, letting the debate rage over which team will end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
B102.7
B102.7

4K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow B102.7 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Tom Brady
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers#The Rams Chiefs#Cowboys#Caesars Sportsbook#Afc Eastwnfc Eastw#Lions6#Southwnfc#Westwnfc#The Houston Texans
Pro Football Rumors

Rob Gronkowski leaning toward returning in 2022 with Bucs?

With Tom Brady and most of the 2021 Buccaneers roster returning for at least one more season, one of the few remaining questions concerns the future of Rob Gronkowski. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, there are signs pointing towards the tight end continuing his career (video link).
NFL
B102.7

Minnesota State Alum Lands With Vikings

It's always great when a professional sports franchise can sign someone from their own state much less region. On Friday, the Vikings did just that, signing what is now their second former Minnesota State player to a contract. The Vikings agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Chris Reed per...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN: Bills named among 'most improved teams' after free agency

ESPN held a NFL roundtable to reflect on the first wave of free agency. Over the course of the past two weeks, the league has seen a lot of players on the move. At the start of free agency, few expected the Buffalo Bills to make the types of moves they did. Buffalo landed a big fish in Von Miller, but the sheer number of additions by the Bills turned some heads.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Tampa Bay Trusts Todd Bowles To Win Even After Brady

When Bruce Arians stepped down as the Buccaneers’ head coach Wednesday, he said he wanted to ensure incoming HC Todd Bowles “would have the best opportunity to succeed.”. With QB Tom Brady back in the fold and much of Tampa Bay’s winning core intact, that’s the immediate reality. But the Bucs, who reportedly signed Bowles to a five-year contract, are clearly also entrusting him with a new QB down the road.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: It's a process, but Riley already paying huge dividends.

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Dividends: As we all know, coaches are ultimately judged by the win-loss column – as they should. The USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley is no different. However, despite not having yet coached a game at Troy, Riley is already paying huge dividends in all facets of the program, facets that remind Trojan fans and the media what USC used to look like in its glory days. While accumulating talent is still in its infancy, the goal to reach national championship thoroughbreds is well underway, and it appears not if but when the cupboard is full of these upper echelon gridiron prodigies. Dividends – Part 2: In what only could be termed as one of the worst if not the worst era of USC football before Lincoln Riley came to our City of Angels, there's little question that through his own designed process, the coach is visibly transforming an entire culture from despair, incompetence, and apathy into a beam of hope, structure, accountability, efficiency, and, yes, some ruthless roster decision making when it comes to player personnel. All this in just a matter of months after moving from Oklahoma into the Trojans' head coach’s football office inside the John McKay Center.
COLLEGE SPORTS
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy