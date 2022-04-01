Bills, Bucs Listed As Favorites For Most Wins in 2022

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Dividends: As we all know, coaches are ultimately judged by the win-loss column – as they should. The USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley is no different. However, despite not having yet coached a game at Troy, Riley is already paying huge dividends in all facets of the program, facets that remind Trojan fans and the media what USC used to look like in its glory days. While accumulating talent is still in its infancy, the goal to reach national championship thoroughbreds is well underway, and it appears not if but when the cupboard is full of these upper echelon gridiron prodigies. Dividends – Part 2: In what only could be termed as one of the worst if not the worst era of USC football before Lincoln Riley came to our City of Angels, there's little question that through his own designed process, the coach is visibly transforming an entire culture from despair, incompetence, and apathy into a beam of hope, structure, accountability, efficiency, and, yes, some ruthless roster decision making when it comes to player personnel. All this in just a matter of months after moving from Oklahoma into the Trojans' head coach’s football office inside the John McKay Center.

