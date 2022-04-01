ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears rank near bottom of NFL in USA Today's new power rankings

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Following the first waves of NFL free agency, the Chicago Bears haven’t inspired much confidence looking ahead to the 2022 season. And while we still have months before the roster is finalized, it’s hard to look at the current state of the Bears and have confidence.

That’s been evident in a lot of post-free agency power rankings, where Chicago has consistently been among the bottom of the league. Which isn’t surprising.

USA Today Sports’ Nate Davis released his updated NFL power rankings following the first wave of free agency. And while no one expected the Bears to crack the top half of the league, it was a shock to find them at No. 28, dropping three spots, as the fifth-worst team in the NFL. Even the Lions are ranked higher than the Bears!

No first-round pick and no apparent strategy – in terms of coaching hires or free agent signings – to foster an environment conducive to developing QB Justin Fields.

The argument is a fair one. What have the Bears really done to help quarterback Justin Fields so far this offseason? Bringing in a new coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and building the offense around him is certainly encouraging.

But general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t done much to build around his hopeful franchise quarterback. Chicago added wide receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, as well as offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and Dakota Dozier in free agency. Names that don’t exactly scream all-in.

Still, we’re only in April, and there’s plenty of offseason left to go. But it’s hard not to be concerned about Fields right now heading into his second season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

