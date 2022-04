Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have asked a judge to pause their motion for a mistrial until they can review a “bombshell revelation” contained in a new interview with juror Scotty David.In a new filing on Friday, Maxwell’s attorneys requested Judge Alison Nathan stay a ruling on their motion for a new trial until they can see an upcoming documentary on Paramount Plus called Ghislaine: Partner in Crime.According to a trailer, the series contains a “bombshell revelation” from Juror 50 - who is known publicly by his first names Scotty David.In a promotional clip released by Paramount, Scotty David says: “Some jurors did have serious credibility issues with some of these victims. “Just because some memories are fuzzy, doesn’t mean they’re not telling the truth.”

