TCC doubles welding program capacity amid nationwide need

– This is a response to Laura Parker’s letter to the editor on Sunday. First of all, I was on the 7/11/committee and I made the motion to close Georgia Brown based on very specific facts. After months of deliberation and fact-finding, it was determined we had 1,400 more seats than students to fill those seats. This equals roughly 2 + schools of overcapacity. Today that number has ballooned to 2,100 more seats than students or 3 + schools of overcapacity. Let’s get to the facts which I outlined in a previous piece written to this publication along with the superintendent’s points to the school board.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO