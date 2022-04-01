ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Man Shot in Leg at East Shreveport Apartment Complex

By Erin McCarty
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Violence in Shreveport on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the Jolie apartment complex on Quail Ridge off...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI

9K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow 96.5 KVKI and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jolie
Complex

Ex-Roommate Arrested, Charged With Murder 15 Years After North Dakota College Student Was Stabbed to Death

Nearly 15 years after the murder of 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson in North Dakota, police have announced the arrest of a former roommate. Nichole Rice was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2007 stabbing death of the Minot State University student, per a regional report from the Minot Daily News. Per the report, the 34-year-old’s arrest took place at Minot Air Force Base, where she worked in a civilian employee capacity.
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Barksdale
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing Arkansas juvenile has been located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Andrew Mays was located safe by the Crossett Police Department. CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022 between […]
CROSSETT, AR
KTAL

1 woman killed, 1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
FOX59

Man shot, woman in custody on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy