ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Ethiopian journalist accredited to AP is released on bail

By The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXe5m_0ewXA23l00
Ethiopia Journalist Jailed FILE - Freelance video journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who is accredited to The Associated Press and has been in detention since November 2021 without charges, poses for a photograph in Ethiopia on Oct. 17, 2021. Kiyaro was freed on bail Friday, April 1, 2022 after the country's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling to grant him bail, rejecting a police effort to block his release. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited)

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopian journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who is accredited to The Associated Press and has been imprisoned for four months without charges, has been released on bail.

Kiyaro, a 30-year-old video journalist, was freed on bail Friday after the country's Supreme Court upheld the ruling to grant him bail, rejecting a police effort to block his release.

Prosecutors say they are continuing investigations to determine whether or not to press charges against Kiyaro.

His bail was set at 60,000 Ethiopian birr, about $1,170, according to his lawyer.

Kiyaro was detained on Nov. 28 in Addis Ababa under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers.

Kiyaro is accused of “serving the purposes” of what the government has classified as a terrorist group by interviewing its officials, according to reports by Ethiopian state media, which cited federal police. Local journalist Thomas Engida was arrested at the same time and faces similar charges. Ethiopia’s Supreme Court also ruled that Engida should be released on bail.

If the journalists are found guilty of violating Ethiopia’s anti-terrorism law or the state of emergency law, they could face sentences of seven to 15 years behind bars, federal police inspector Tesfaye Olani has told state media.

Despite the granting of bail after four months of police investigation and detention, it still remains uncertain whether prosecutors will proceed to press charges against Kiyaro. The state of emergency was lifted in February as the government cited changing conditions in the deadly conflict between Ethiopian forces and those of the northern Tigray region.

“We are relieved that journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro has been released on bail and reunited with his family," Julie Pace, executive editor of the AP, said. "At the same time, we are dismayed that he is still being investigated. We urge the Ethiopian authorities in the strongest terms to drop their baseless investigation against Amir, an independent journalist targeted because of his work.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ethiopia arrests former government officials from Tigray, rights body says

ADDIS ABABA, March 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopian authorities have detained several senior officials from Tigray, including members of the government's last administration in the conflict-ravaged region, the head of the state-appointed human rights commission said on Friday. Daniel Bekele, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, did not name...
WORLD
AFP

Press rights groups call for release of French journalist in Mali

Press rights groups have called for the release of French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was taken hostage by a jihadist group in Mali almost a year ago. Dubois is the last known French hostage in the world after the release in October 2020 of Sophie Petronin, a Franco-Swiss aid worker who was also kidnapped in Mali.
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Tunisia Releases a Journalist Detained a Week Ago for Refusing to Reveal His Sources

TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge released on Friday a journalist who refused to reveal his sources and who was imprisoned for a week, the country's main journalism union said. The anti-terrorism police detained last week Khelifa Guesmi, a radio reporter, for refusing to reveal his sources on a story...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Ap#The Associated Press#Engida
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy