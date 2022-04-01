Buckingham Smokehouse sold to Como Smoke & Fire

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.

