Columbia, MO

Buckingham Smokehouse sold to Como Smoke & Fire

gladstonedispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckingham Smokehouse on Buttonwood Drive in south Columbia is changing hands. It will close on April 16th, and ultimately become a second location for Como Smoke & Fire. Buckingham’s...

www.gladstonedispatch.com


