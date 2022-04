Naomi Osaka is the first finalist of the Miami Open 2022. The Japanese tennis player does not make any particular changes to the script at the foot of the final in Florida. On the contrary. In the most complicated challenge of the week, against Belinda Bencic, she recovers one set of disadvantage and fourteen months later she returns to reach a final in the WTA Tour.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO