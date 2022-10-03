Read full article on original website
Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job
Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
1 successful college coach would ‘crawl’ to get Wisconsin job?
Wisconsin made a bold move over the weekend when they decided to fire Paul Chryst despite the coach being largely successful throughout his run as head coach of the football team. The question now becomes who will be the replacement coach. Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is the interim coach,...
College football 2022 Week 6 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season saw two more coaches dismissed, and some struggle wins for ranked teams. Week 6, you’re on deck. Through five weeks of the 2022 college football season, we’ve already seen five head coaches lose their jobs (six, if you count Twitter firing Bryan Harsin at Auburn) and it seems there will be more to come.
College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday
A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday. Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday. The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's ...
Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability
Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
Yardbarker
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
ESPN Releases Its College Basketball Preseason Top 25
We're about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the preseason polls have started trickling in. This week, ESPN's Jeff Borzello decided to release his official preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the new season starting. There are plenty of blue bloods in the top 10, though the reigning national champion didn't even crack the top five.
MLive.com
Top basketball recruits considering Michigan set commitment dates
With a little more than a month until the early signing period, the Michigan men’s basketball program does not have any commitments for the 2023 class. Duke has five. Michigan State and Ohio State each have four. Every Big Ten team has at least one committed prospect, except Michigan.
Alabama Football: We know about one quarterback for Saturday
Along with four ‘quarterback unknowns’ for Saturday night’s Alabama football game against Texas A&m, there is one known QB situation. Thursday afternoon, the rumor Aggies’ QB, Max Johnson has a broken thumb, is rumor no more. As reported by ESPN, Johnson has a broken bone in...
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings
After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
Auburn has risen up the ESPN FPI rankings after the loss to LSU
Auburn has leaped forward in the ESPN FPI rankings despite the loss.
What channel is the Ohio State football game on? How to watch OSU vs. Michigan State
The Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road for the first time in the 2022 college football season when they travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to play the struggling Michigan State Spartans. Once seen as a contender for the Big Ten East title, the Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten...
68 former college football players pick the toughest road environments
There is always a ton of talk about tough road games in college football, but which road environments are the toughest for players to navigate?. Tens of thousands of opposing fans rooting against you. In-game traditions taking away your attention. The opponent being fueled by the cheers and the comforts of a home stadium. In college football, there’s a reason that it’s much more difficult to win on the road than playing at home.
Joel Klatt Names The 3 Frontrunners For Heisman Trophy
We're one month into the 2022 college football season and the viable contenders for the Heisman Trophy are really starting to distinguish themselves. For FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, three players in particular appear to be leading the race for the Heisman Trophy right now. As you might expect, they're all quarterbacks on undefeated teams.
Alabama Creating Distance With No. 1 Recruiting Class
Florida State makes a move, while Texas A&M debuts in the SI top 25 for the first time in the cycle.
4-star Ty Bevins says three schools are standing out
Ty Bevins is the No. 73 player in the updated 2024 On3 150. Maxpreps says the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for Brandywine (MD) Gwynn Park last season while shooting 51 percent from the field. “I’m a guard, a big guard,” Bevins told On3. “I...
10 teams can earn college football bowl eligibility Saturday and some can earn big bonuses for coaches
It's only the second weekend in October, but 10 teams in college football can secure bowl eligibility this weekend and bonuses for their coaches.
