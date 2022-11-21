Read full article on original website
Fisherman
17d ago
How in the hell is Corum not #1 right now? He didn't stumble this weekend as the other top 2 did and his numbers are better than the 3 previous running backs that have won the Heisman.
Reply
2
Related
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
College Football Fans Furious With LSU's Latest Playoff Ranking
In just his first year at the helm, Brian Kelly has a legitimate chance to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff. On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released. The Tigers have jumped up to the No. 5 spot. LSU is coming off a...
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin says he expects to return as Rebels coach
Lane Kiffin says he anticipates returning as Ole Miss coach, even if he is offered Auburn's vacant head-coaching job.
Miami takes final shot at bowl eligibility against Pitt
The Miami Hurricanes have one more chance to become bowl eligible, and it will come on Saturday night in an
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
Caleb Williams vs C.J. Stroud: Heisman Trophy scenarios and plot points with Buckeyes Wire
USC and Ohio State are both central parts of this particular week in the college football world — mostly because of the College Football Playoff, substantially because they are both involved in big, classic rivalry games which will get national attention, but also because their players are the last two men standing in the 2022 Heisman Trophy race.
USC Bowl Projections: 247Sports has Trojans in the College Football Playoff
The USC Trojans had been slated to play in the Rose Bowl against Michigan for the vast majority of the season. However, Tennessee and Alabama fizzling out, and Oregon losing to Washington, has helped the Trojans jump into the College Football Playoff conversation (not to mention the Trojans defeating UCLA).
Georgia leads, LSU improves to fifth spot in College Football Playoff rankings release
A loss by Tennessee allowed LSU to take over the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia and Ohio State hold the top spots.
Miami Hurricane Focus
Miami, FL
92
Followers
31
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT
Miami Hurricanes Football News & Opinionhttps://sportsnaut.com/tag/miami-hurricanes/
Comments / 19