Paul Finebaum cautions Tennessee, reveals biggest test moving forward for Josh Heupel
SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joined Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic to break down the effects of Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Saturday and shared a word of caution for the Volunteers. Although Josh Heupel managed to topple the Crimson Tide, it’s not all smooth sailing from here.
This former Utah quarterback is back in the transfer portal
Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle, who started his college football career at Utah, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.
Nick Saban saw the sign of Alabama loss to Tennessee coming in the pregame; it opened up his eyes
Nick Saban knew before toe met leather that this year’s Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee would be different, aight. While Alabama usually dominates the opposition, Nick Saban saw the sign during pre-game warmups that opened up his eyes and prepared himself for a possible road loss to rival Tennessee.
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football
Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman throws shade at Alabama LB Will Anderson
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will likely be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a non-factor against the Tennessee Vols this past weekend. Anderson was held to just three tackles and zero sacks against the Vols. His name was barely mentioned during the CBS broadcast of the game.
Paul Finebaum defends Pete Golding, points finger at Nick Saban
Paul Finebaum isn’t letting Nick Saban escape Saturday’s loss against. While Alabama faithful have tried to fire everyone from Bill O’Brien to Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide falling to the Volunteers, Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to defend the embattled coordinators, pointing the finger directly at the head coach.
Elite 2023 RB Justice Haynes is not budging on his Alabama commitment: "I'm locked in."
Alabama running back pledge Justice Haynes explains why he is visiting Georgia next month, his commitment status with Bama, who he's recruiting, the Tide's 2022 season thus far, and much more.
Jake Fromm Getting Another Crack at the NFL
The University of Georgia has one quarterback on an NFL roster and that's 2009 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford. That was until Tuesday when reports surfaced that former Bulldog starter Jake Fromm would be returning to the NFL as a member of the Washington Commander practice squad, as first ...
No. 20 Texas opens up as a favorite vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
No. 20 Texas (5-2, 3-1) rides a three-game winning streak into Stillwater this weekend for a matchup with No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1). This top 20 battle shapes up to have massive Big 12 Conference title implications. Texas opened the week as a two-point favorite and is quickly watching...
SEC announces players of the week following Week 7
Following an insane Week 7 of games across the conference, the SEC announced the players of the week on Monday. This week’s honorees feature players from Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss and LSU, which all enjoyed wins heading into Week 8. Here is the full list of SEC Players...
Big 12 Makes Official Decision On Texas, Oklahoma Future With Conference
Texas and Oklahoma now know when they will join the SEC.
Cormani McClain, nation's top uncommitted prospect, sets decision date; Alabama, Florida, Miami are finalists
Lakeland High School (Florida) cornerback Cormani McClain is a truly special talent. In a 2023 class that has been defined by elite quarterbacks such as Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore and Nico Iamaleava, McClain has been firmly entrenched in the debate of "who is the nation's top overall ...
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is new leader in the college football quarterback rankings
There's a new leader at the top of the college football quarterback rankings. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker has passed Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.
Look: Joel Klatt Reacts To Tennessee's Upset Win Over Alabama
Tennessee shook up the college football landscape with its epic 52-49 win over Alabama on Saturday. But one college football analyst isn't ready to declare Tennessee a legitimate national title contender yet. On his radio show, Fox's Joel Klatt said Monday that he believes Tennessee will be ...
Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU
The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
Arkansas’ bowl projections: Hogs vs Bret Bielema? More likely than you think
Bobby Petrino he isn’t, but Bret Bielema is a divisive figure among Arkansas sports fans. Some blame the former head coach for beginning the spiral that was carried on by Chad Morris’ nadir. Only last year was Sam Pittman able pull the Razorbacks back into relevancy. Bielema coached Arkansas from 2013-17 and is now in his second year at Illinois. Now it’s looking more and more like the two could meet in the postseason. Of the several outlets doing bowl projections this week, a majority of them have Arkansas facing a Big Ten team, much like last year when the Razorbacks beat...
RB Mark Fletcher Jr. 'Locked In With Ohio State' Despite Miami's Pursuit
2023 running back Mark Fletcher Jr. reaffirms his commitment to Ohio State following American Heritage-Plantation's 24-0 win against Stranahan (Fla.) on Friday.
