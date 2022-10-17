Bobby Petrino he isn’t, but Bret Bielema is a divisive figure among Arkansas sports fans. Some blame the former head coach for beginning the spiral that was carried on by Chad Morris’ nadir. Only last year was Sam Pittman able pull the Razorbacks back into relevancy. Bielema coached Arkansas from 2013-17 and is now in his second year at Illinois. Now it’s looking more and more like the two could meet in the postseason. Of the several outlets doing bowl projections this week, a majority of them have Arkansas facing a Big Ten team, much like last year when the Razorbacks beat...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO