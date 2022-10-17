ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 17

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman throws shade at Alabama LB Will Anderson

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson will likely be a top-five selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was a non-factor against the Tennessee Vols this past weekend. Anderson was held to just three tackles and zero sacks against the Vols. His name was barely mentioned during the CBS broadcast of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum defends Pete Golding, points finger at Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum isn’t letting Nick Saban escape Saturday’s loss against. While Alabama faithful have tried to fire everyone from Bill O’Brien to Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide falling to the Volunteers, Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to defend the embattled coordinators, pointing the finger directly at the head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
DawgsDaily

Jake Fromm Getting Another Crack at the NFL

The University of Georgia has one quarterback on an NFL roster and that's 2009 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford. That was until Tuesday when reports surfaced that former Bulldog starter Jake Fromm would be returning to the NFL as a member of the Washington Commander practice squad, as first ...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

SEC announces players of the week following Week 7

Following an insane Week 7 of games across the conference, the SEC announced the players of the week on Monday. This week’s honorees feature players from Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss and LSU, which all enjoyed wins heading into Week 8. Here is the full list of SEC Players...
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Brandon Miller scores 33 in Alabama hoops' scrimmage loss to TCU

The Alabama men’s basketball team was defeated by the TCU Horned Frogs, 99-69, in a scrimmage Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas, according to stats posted on the NCAA website. The Crimson Tide was led by 5-star freshman forward Brandon Miller, who scored 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three, and pulled down nine rebounds in 33 minutes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ bowl projections: Hogs vs Bret Bielema? More likely than you think

Bobby Petrino he isn’t, but Bret Bielema is a divisive figure among Arkansas sports fans. Some blame the former head coach for beginning the spiral that was carried on by Chad Morris’ nadir. Only last year was Sam Pittman able pull the Razorbacks back into relevancy. Bielema coached Arkansas from 2013-17 and is now in his second year at Illinois. Now it’s looking more and more like the two could meet in the postseason. Of the several outlets doing bowl projections this week, a majority of them have Arkansas facing a Big Ten team, much like last year when the Razorbacks beat...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami, FL
58
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Hurricanes Football News & Opinion

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/miami-hurricanes/

Comments / 0

Community Policy