ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 31

Fisherman
11-07

How in the hell is Corum not #1 right now? He didn't stumble this weekend as the other top 2 did and his numbers are better than the 3 previous running backs that have won the Heisman.

Reply(4)
4
ilene raker
11d ago

After the way Stroud played he shouldn't even be considered.

Reply(2)
9
Related
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload

College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Colorado Starter Transferring After Deion Sanders' Arrival

The Pac-12 will be one of the most interesting conferences in college football over the next few years. With the impending departure of UCLA and USC and the arrival of Deion Sanders at Colorado, there will be plenty of change. That includes to the Buffaloes roster over the next few weeks and months.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
Deadspin

Make the Heisman Trophy more than the 'Best QB' award it’s become

The Heisman Trophy has been college football’s most prestigious award since University of Chicago halfback Jay Berwanger was awarded the first stiff-armed prototype in 1935. Since then, Chicago has dumped its football program and the award has morphed into a Quarterback of the Year award. That laziness has led Heisman voters to entirely ignore standouts at other positions.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Ingram shares message to Saints fans after costly error

Mark Ingram shared a message for New Orleans Saints fans after committing a costly error in the team’s 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Ingram stepped out of bounds a yard shy of the first down marker late in the fourth quarter with his team up 16-3 on the Bucs. The next play was third-and-1, and the Saints threw an incompletion. They ended up punting the ball away to the Bucs, who wound up scoring on consecutive touchdown drives to win the game.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami, FL
217
Followers
38
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Hurricanes Football News & Opinion

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/miami-hurricanes/

Comments / 0

Community Policy