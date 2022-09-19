ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
The Spun

Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans

Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
The Spun

Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy

Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend. On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis,"...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reveals If He's Interested In Coaching Again

Will Urban Meyer coach college football again? That's a question several fans have been asking ever since he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. During the latest episode of "Urban’s Take with Tim May," the three-time national champion addressed all the speculation surrounding his future. Meyer revealed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Possibly Coaching Again

It's widely believed Urban Meyer will one day coach college football again. Interestingly enough, there's big coaching openings at Nebraska and Arizona State right now. Nebraska finally fired Scott Frost a couple weeks ago. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, fell to Eastern Michigan in Week 3 and fired Herm Edwards a day later. Could Meyer be the next head coach at either school? It doesn't sound like it.
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami Hurricanes Football News & Opinion

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/miami-hurricanes/

