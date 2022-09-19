Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart
Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
Alabama Lands Highly Touted 2023 Wide Receiver Out of Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide lands its second prospect in the 2023 class this week out of the Lonestar State. 4-star wide receiver Jalen Hale out of Longview, TX., announced he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect becomes Alabama's third wide receiver in the...
Chris Fowler Calls Out Michigan For "Embarrassing" Non-Conference Schedule
In the return of his midweek CFB data breakdowns, ESPN's Chris Fowler discovered a disturbing trend in college football and even called out the Michigan Wolverines for being part of the problem. Here's a bad trend for a sport that's already way too top-heavy: Did you know the top-10 teams...
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
Preview: Five-star WR Hykeem Williams set to announce commitment on Friday
2023 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is set to announce his commitment on Friday at 1:00 PM CST. The five-star is deciding between six schools: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Pitt and Texas A&M, though there’s an indication that the Seminoles and Aggies have an edge on the rest of the finalists.
Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans
Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
Transfer portal breakdown: 9 players off to disappointing starts
There are a handful of higher-profile transfers who have started the season slowly. Yes, it’s only three games, but the production hasn’t been there – at least not yet. While three games seems like a small sample size, the season already is a quarter over; it’ll be a third over after this weekend’s games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders
If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
ESPN ranks the 33 remaining unbeaten teams in college football
With Week 3 of the college football season complete, there are only a limited amount of undefeated teams remaining. The list will continue to shrink throughout the season but for now, 33 teams have a 0 in the loss column. ESPN decided to break down the 33 undefeated teams, ranking...
College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 4 schedule of games
We're three weeks into the 2022 college football schedule and now getting into some of the first conference games of the season around the country. Ahead of this weekend's action, let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power ...
Alabama lands massive commitment from 2023 WR Jalen Hale
Alabama has been able to sustain success on the recruiting trail over the last few months. That success carried over till now as another promising recruit jumped on board with the Tide. On Wednesday, 2023 four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale announced that he was committed to Alabama. The Texas native chose the Tide over other schools like Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia.
Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy
Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend. On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis,"...
CBS Sports shakes up bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from CBS Sports. During Week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urban Meyer Reveals If He's Interested In Coaching Again
Will Urban Meyer coach college football again? That's a question several fans have been asking ever since he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. During the latest episode of "Urban’s Take with Tim May," the three-time national champion addressed all the speculation surrounding his future. Meyer revealed...
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Possibly Coaching Again
It's widely believed Urban Meyer will one day coach college football again. Interestingly enough, there's big coaching openings at Nebraska and Arizona State right now. Nebraska finally fired Scott Frost a couple weeks ago. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, fell to Eastern Michigan in Week 3 and fired Herm Edwards a day later. Could Meyer be the next head coach at either school? It doesn't sound like it.
5-star quarterback set to visit LSU this weekend
Julian Sayin is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California, where he plays for Carlsbad High School. Sayin is ranked as a five-star prospect by Rivals and as the No. 5 player overall for the class of 2024. He announced on Twitter that he will be in town for this...
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
Miami Hurricane Focus
Miami, FL
35
Followers
15
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT
Miami Hurricanes Football News & Opinionhttps://sportsnaut.com/tag/miami-hurricanes/
Comments / 17