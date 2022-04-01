Bills, Bucs Listed As Favorites For Most Wins in 2022
By Bert Remien
Kickin Country 100.5
1 day ago
NFL fans are always scouring the internet for news and updates throughout the offseason, and a Sportsbook has released it's initial projected win totals for next season, letting the debate rage over which team will end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are...
Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
Bruce Arians shocked the world when he announced Wednesday night that he’s handing over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coaching keys to Todd Bowles and moving into the front office. It’s just the latest unexpected move in an absolutely wild 2022 NFL offseason. This sums it up well:
There will be another head coach calling defensive plays in 2022. Todd Bowles will have those duties for the Buccaneers in the coming season. Tampa Bay’s new HC confirmed those plans in his introductory press conference on Thursday afternoon. He also confirmed a Wednesday night report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and inside linebackers coach Larry Foote will be the team’s co-defensive coordinators.
There have been a ton of big moves this offseason, and one of the blockbuster trades involving a veteran quarterback has landed a former Hawkeye on a new team. Noah Fant, a former All-Big Ten Tight End at the University of Iowa, was part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
It's always great when a professional sports franchise can sign someone from their own state much less region. On Friday, the Vikings did just that, signing what is now their second former Minnesota State player to a contract. The Vikings agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Chris Reed per...
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed running back Giovani Bernard to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN on Friday, confirming multiple reports. The deal is for the veteran salary benefit, which comes out to $1.12 million for Bernard's nine years of league service, plus a $152,500 signing bonus, a source told ESPN, while the salary-cap hit comes just below $1.05 million.
When Bruce Arians stepped down as the Buccaneers’ head coach Wednesday, he said he wanted to ensure incoming HC Todd Bowles “would have the best opportunity to succeed.”. With QB Tom Brady back in the fold and much of Tampa Bay’s winning core intact, that’s the immediate reality. But the Bucs, who reportedly signed Bowles to a five-year contract, are clearly also entrusting him with a new QB down the road.
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Dividends: As we all know, coaches are ultimately judged by the win-loss column – as they should. The USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley is no different. However, despite not having yet coached a game at Troy, Riley is already paying huge dividends in all facets of the program, facets that remind Trojan fans and the media what USC used to look like in its glory days. While accumulating talent is still in its infancy, the goal to reach national championship thoroughbreds is well underway, and it appears not if but when the cupboard is full of these upper echelon gridiron prodigies. Dividends – Part 2: In what only could be termed as one of the worst if not the worst era of USC football before Lincoln Riley came to our City of Angels, there's little question that through his own designed process, the coach is visibly transforming an entire culture from despair, incompetence, and apathy into a beam of hope, structure, accountability, efficiency, and, yes, some ruthless roster decision making when it comes to player personnel. All this in just a matter of months after moving from Oklahoma into the Trojans' head coach’s football office inside the John McKay Center.
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0