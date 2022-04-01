SJSD Board of Education accepts resignation of Superintendent Doug Van Zyl

It appears the St. Joseph School District will be searching for a new leader. A news report from Apple Valley, Minnesota states St. Joseph School Superintendent Doug Van Zyl has been chosen as the new superintendent for the Lakeville Area School District. The Sun Thisweek reports the Lakeville Area School...
The Geneva Middle School Principal accused of inappropriate contact with a student is no longer employed by the Geneva School District. The Finger Lakes Times reports the school board accepted John DeFazio, Jrs. resignation at its December 13 meeting. Former Assistant Principal Matt Heath has been named Principal. DeFazio, who faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, was to have gone on trial this month, but a scheduling conflict with his attorney has postponed the trial. No new trial date has been set.
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish has a new superintendent. The school board announced Thursday night that John Hall will take on the district’s top job. Out of two candidates, the board announced at the school board meeting that Hall would take the place of Kirk Credeur, who served as superintendent for four years.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - School board members are getting ready to start the new interview process to find it’s new superintendent of schools, but they first want to learn more about what the Belvidere community wants to see in it’s new leader of schools. “The Belvidere community is...
March 14 meeting
KEY ACTION The board issued four administrative contracts to district employees during Monday’s meeting.
DISCUSSION: Each received a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025. They included Steve Franks, athletic director, Erica Knowles, middle school principal, Jason Phillips, high school principal, and Derek Varansky, director of curriculum, instruction and federal...
ELKO – A contract with Clayton Anderson to become the permanent superintendent of the Elko County School District will be negotiated now that the school board has reaffirmed his appointment following agenda questions after the first attempt to move him beyond interim status. “I believe the timing is right...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County NAACP is calling for school district Superintendent Cynthia Saunders to resign after she was formally reprimanded March 8 amid controversy over the county’s high school graduation data. Accusing Saunders of fraud, the NAACP, “highly condemns the behavior and practices of Mrs. Saunders...
