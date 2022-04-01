SJSD Board of Education accepts resignation of Superintendent Doug Van Zyl

The Geneva Middle School Principal accused of inappropriate contact with a student is no longer employed by the Geneva School District. The Finger Lakes Times reports the school board accepted John DeFazio, Jrs. resignation at its December 13 meeting. Former Assistant Principal Matt Heath has been named Principal. DeFazio, who faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, was to have gone on trial this month, but a scheduling conflict with his attorney has postponed the trial. No new trial date has been set.

GENEVA, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO