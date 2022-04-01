ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: The Judds through the years

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Judds were one of the most...

CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
Rolling Stone

The Judds to Reunite at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Country Music Hall of Fame inductees the Judds are set to reunite and perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The annual fan-voted event takes place April 11 in Nashville. It’s been more than 20 years since the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd last played an awards show stage. This time they’ll reprise one of their most enduring hits with a rendition of 1990’s “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves will introduce the pair’s performance and reflect on what their music has meant to her. One of country music’s most successful...
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
WRAL News

NC artist on NBC's 'American Song Contest' toured with Jason Aldean

NBC's new competition show, "American Song Contest," premiered Monday on WRAL and will feature an artist from North Carolina. John Morgan, who wrote songs for country superstar Jason Aldean, lives in Nashville, Tennessee, but was born in Sylva, North Carolina. In his official "American Song Contest" biography, Morgan describes his...
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Won a 2022 Grammy Award, After All

Carrie Underwood's 2022 Grammy win was low-key, but every bit important as her previous lifetime wins. The country singer won a Grammy Award for her gospel album, My Savior. The early 2021 album took the Best Roots Gospel Album on Sunday during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. This gives her eight lifetime Grammys of her 16 nominations. She was also nominated in the Best Country Group/Duo Performance category for "If I Didn't Love You," her duet with Jason Aldean. That award went to Brothers Osborne.
