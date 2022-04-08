Taste at The Straz Returns + An Amazing Show Lineup for 2022!

*4/9/22 – Taste at The Straz is SOLD OUT*

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, Taste at The Straz returns on April 9! This iconic annual eat-and-drink extravaganza takes place along the Riverwalk at The Straz. Guests will be able to enjoy food from local restaurants, craft beer and cocktails, and live entertainment on four stages.

Participating restaurants include the Columbia, American Social, The Boozy Pig, Bulla Gastrobar, and Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ. Local microbreweries such as 3 Daughters, Tampa Bay Brewing Company, and Hidden Spring Ale Works will be there to sample their latest brews.

General admission tickets are $90 and include unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment starting at 7pm. VIP tickets are $195 and include early access to the event at 6pm and access to the VIP lounges.

Little Shop of Horrors

April 6-May 1

Straz Center

A sadistic singing dentist, an enormous people-eating plant and plenty of doo-wop interludes, Little Shop of Horrors is a laugh-out-loud toe-tapping thing of nightmares. Despite that, it’s a love story. Of sorts. When flower shop clerk Seymour adopts an adorable but toothy baby plant and names it after the object of his affection, good intentions quickly pave a highway to hell in this campy dark-comedy sing-along.

$20.50 and up

My Fair Lady

April 26-May 5

Witness the classic story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

Tickets start at $44

The Florida Orchestra – Superhero Soundtracks

April 29

Dust off your cape and come dressed as your favorite superhero (or villain) for a concert featuring some of the most memorable themes of all time. Stuart Chafetz conducts.

Tickets start at $42.75

Pretty Woman: The Musical

May 17-22

One of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time is now on tour! Starring Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent) as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.

Tickets start at $41.50

I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce

May 20-22

Drawing from the real Bruce’s stand-up routines, writings, and court records, this show gives an intimate portrait of the gifted, ground-breaking and ultimately doomed comic (recently portrayed in Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) . Due to explicit content, this show is for guests 18+ only.

Tickets start at $39.50

Opera Tampa OUTloud

June 24-26

Come as you are for an outlandishly good time, as Opera Tampa celebrates Pride at The Straz. Featuring selections from opera, the Kween of the performing arts and beyond, this performance is sure to leave you ready to sing outloud!

Tickets start at $25

The Masked Singer Live

June 29

Guess who is inside the costume as this roadshow version of the popular FOX Network reality show comes to town. See your favorite characters from the singing competition, along with amazing new performances and surprise celebrity guests and hosts. One local celebrity will also don a spectacular top-secret costume and perform. Decipher clues and make guesses on the who the masked mystery guest is before he/she is unmasked in the finale.

Tickets start at $40.75

Avenue Q

August 31-September 25

The laugh-out-loud musical featuring actors and puppets tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street. Parental discretion is advised due to explicit content.

Tickets start at $20.50

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

October 15

Jim Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. This performance will be filmed for an upcoming comedy special.

Tickets start at $40

Six

November 1-6

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power!

Hadestown

November 29-December 4

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show is a love story for today…and always.

Hamilton

December 28-January 22

The Broadway smash hit by Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to The Straz! Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Chicago : February 21-26, 2023

Wicked : March 8-26, 2023 (rescheduled from January 2021)

Ain’t Too Proud : May 2-7, 2023

Jagged Little Pill : May 16-21, 2023

