ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Taste at The Straz Returns + An Amazing Show Lineup for 2022!

By Brie Gorecki
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFuiK_0ewWz7I600

*4/9/22 – Taste at The Straz is SOLD OUT*

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, Taste at The Straz returns on April 9! This iconic annual eat-and-drink extravaganza takes place along the Riverwalk at The Straz. Guests will be able to enjoy food from local restaurants, craft beer and cocktails, and live entertainment on four stages.

Participating restaurants include the Columbia, American Social, The Boozy Pig, Bulla Gastrobar, and Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ. Local microbreweries such as 3 Daughters, Tampa Bay Brewing Company, and Hidden Spring Ale Works will be there to sample their latest brews.

General admission tickets are $90 and include unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment starting at 7pm. VIP tickets are $195 and include early access to the event at 6pm and access to the VIP lounges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eE7sH_0ewWz7I600

Image Credit: The Straz Center

Click here to purchase tickets and see the full list of food and drink vendors and entertainment lineup.

Be sure to also save the date for Broadway Ball After Dark on October 22, 2022.

MORE excitement to check out at The Straz this year!

There are SO many amazing shows and events heading to The Straz this year! Here are just a few of the many events we think you’ll love. Be sure to visit The Straz Center’s site for more events and details.

Little Shop of Horrors
April 6-May 1
Straz Center
A sadistic singing dentist, an enormous people-eating plant and plenty of doo-wop interludes, Little Shop of Horrors is a laugh-out-loud toe-tapping thing of nightmares. Despite that, it’s a love story. Of sorts. When flower shop clerk Seymour adopts an adorable but toothy baby plant and names it after the object of his affection, good intentions quickly pave a highway to hell in this campy dark-comedy sing-along.
$20.50 and up

My Fair Lady
April 26-May 5
Witness the classic story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?
Tickets start at $44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVzfS_0ewWz7I600

Image Credit: The Straz Center

The Florida Orchestra – Superhero Soundtracks
April 29
Dust off your cape and come dressed as your favorite superhero (or villain) for a concert featuring some of the most memorable themes of all time. Stuart Chafetz conducts.
Tickets start at $42.75

Pretty Woman: The Musical
May 17-22
One of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time is now on tour! Starring Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent) as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.
Tickets start at $41.50

I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce
May 20-22
Drawing from the real Bruce’s stand-up routines, writings, and court records, this show gives an intimate portrait of the gifted, ground-breaking and ultimately doomed comic (recently portrayed in Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) . Due to explicit content, this show is for guests 18+ only.
Tickets start at $39.50

Opera Tampa OUTloud
June 24-26
Come as you are for an outlandishly good time, as Opera Tampa celebrates Pride at The Straz. Featuring selections from opera, the Kween of the performing arts and beyond, this performance is sure to leave you ready to sing outloud!
Tickets start at $25

The Masked Singer Live
June 29
Guess who is inside the costume as this roadshow version of the popular FOX Network reality show comes to town. See your favorite characters from the singing competition, along with amazing new performances and surprise celebrity guests and hosts. One local celebrity will also don a spectacular top-secret costume and perform. Decipher clues and make guesses on the who the masked mystery guest is before he/she is unmasked in the finale.
Tickets start at $40.75

Avenue Q
August 31-September 25
The laugh-out-loud musical featuring actors and puppets tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street. Parental discretion is advised due to explicit content.
Tickets start at $20.50

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour
October 15
Jim Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. This performance will be filmed for an upcoming comedy special.
Tickets start at $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fy0n_0ewWz7I600

Image Credit: The Straz Center

Tickets on sale soon

Six
November 1-6
From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power!

Hadestown
November 29-December 4
Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show is a love story for today…and always.

Hamilton
December 28-January 22
The Broadway smash hit by Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to The Straz! Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Save the Date!

The following shows are making their way to The Straz in 2023 and you won’t want to miss them!

Chicago : February 21-26, 2023

Wicked : March 8-26, 2023 (rescheduled from January 2021)

Ain’t Too Proud : May 2-7, 2023

Jagged Little Pill : May 16-21, 2023

Featured image credit: The Straz Center

The post Taste at The Straz Returns + An Amazing Show Lineup for 2022! appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

The Most Famous Concerts in the History at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Spring is in the air and you can already feel summer starting to wake from the long slumber of a Colorado winter. Without getting too excited too soon, it means barbecues, brewery patio days and flip flop weather is ahead. It also means it's time to start getting ready for some outdoor live entertainment again; specifically speaking, more amazing summer shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
COLORADO STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

British stage star joins The Florida Orchestra for ‘Broadway Pops’

The most appreciable difference between Broadway and London’s West End theatre district, according to the very British performer Scarlett Strallen, is the audience reaction. “The Americans are not afraid to show their feelings, their heart on sleeve,” observes the singer and actress, who’s performed, frequently, in both locales. “They’re on their feet.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Bruce
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Alexander Hamilton
The Day

Alice Cooper tour hits Foxwoods Friday

Should rockers grow old gracefully? Or is that Simply Not Allowed?. Well, even though Roger Daltrey once bellowed, "Hope I die before I get old," and Alice Cooper first sang "Eighteen" over half a century ago, and Mick Jagger still moves like, ah, himself even after heart surgery, and Phil Collins just finished a long Genesis tour SITTING DOWN in a chair — all these fellows continue to bring it to the best of their abilities.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Whale Rock Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

Headliners include Grace Potter, The Devil Makes Three, Allen Stone, Cory Wong. – The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 17 will be closed out by Grace Potter and soul singer Allen Stone. Sunday Sept. 18 will feature California legends The Devil Makes Three with funk guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jack White Got Engaged And Married Onstage At His Detroit Tour Opener

Jack White is a married man now. Celebrating the release of his album Fear Of The Dawn, White did a homecoming show at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, where he proposed to his girlfriend, Black Belles singer/songwriter Olivia Jean, and then proceeded to tie the knot onstage in a ceremony officiated by Third Man co-founder Ben Swank.
DETROIT, MI
American Songwriter

‘American Idol’ Invites Two Unforgettable Singers to Hollywood for Season 20

It’s no secret that American Idol auditions are nerve-racking, emotional, and sometimes cringey to watch. But Kenedi Anderson and Tristen Gressett put on two of the most stand-out performances viewers have seen on the show to date. Gressett is a 17-year-old multi-talented singer, also playing guitar and harmonica in his audition. Anderson, an 18-year-old singer with a captivating voice, won not only a ticket to Hollywood but also a leg up in the competition.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Sesame Street#Celebrity#Food And Drink#Covid#Columbia#American Social#Old School Bbq#Tampa Bay Brewing Company#Hidden Spring Ale Works#The Straz Center Click#The Straz Center#Little Shop Of Horrors
WTGS

Savannah Music Festival returns for 2022 lineup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gene Dobbs Bradford, the executive director of The Savannah Music Festival, said this is the first time they are holding the festival since the start of the pandemic. Bradford said over 60 artists are scheduled to perform at various venues downtown from March 24 to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Win a Trip to See the Doobie Brothers in Las Vegas

The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTEM NewsRadio

Kiss’ Cold Gin Pays Tribute to the Band’s Early Roots: Interview

Kiss released the classic "Cold Gin" close to 50 years ago — and yet, there hasn't been an official gin from the New York-bred legends until now. Arriving as the fourth installment in the Drink It Up by Kiss series, the group's latest spirit, Kiss Cold Gin, is a potent blend featuring hints of juniper, citrus and herbs, lemon peel and angelica root.
DRINKS
KPLC TV

Green Hat Taste of SWLA returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual “Green Hat Taste of Southwest Louisiana returns,” and is a perfect way to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day!. The event has evolved through the pandemic now extending for the entire month of March. A month-long chance to try different cuisine around the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa, FL
720
Followers
102
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why so many people of all ages are moving and visiting here every year! But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Tampa Bay, St. Pete, Clearwater and beyond for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://tampabaydatenightguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy