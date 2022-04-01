ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Disney+ movie 'Better Nate Than Ever' showcases LGBTQ themes

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Federle, the director of Disney's "Better Nate Than Ever," speaks about how...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 118

American and proud
1d ago

Boycott this company! Merchandise, Theme Parks, Movies and Cruise ships. Can you imagine paying money to go on their Cruise ships and be told to use certain words such as gender-neutral pronouns as They, Them, theirs. Really I would not allow my child to be on a Cruise ship with woke employees!

Reply(3)
52
Dee
1d ago

I would not want to be holding Disney in stock portfolio. You cannot mess with peoples kids and not expect a response.

Reply(4)
79
Barbara Chapman
1d ago

Sell ur Disney stocks, don’t buy any of Disney products, boycott all amusement parks. If you have the Disney channel dump it.

Reply(2)
44
Related
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Federle
Cassius

Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Trans Swimmer, Gets Reminded She’s a Grifter Online

Caitlyn Jenner spoke out about University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas in a Daily Mail interview, reaffirming her position that "biological boys" shouldn't compete in women's sports. The interview made many on social media upset, with some pointing out how Jenner used her position as a trans celebrity and former athlete to her advantage.
SOCIETY
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
TRAVEL
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of TikTok user getting dress-coded at Disney World over crop top goes viral

A video of a woman being dress-coded by staff at Disney World and forced to change out of her crop top into a bright yellow t-shirt has gone viral.TokTok user @toragrams posted the video, which has been watched more than 4 million times, along with the caption “so yeah just experienced getting dress-coded at disney” along with a sad face emoji.Her video showed her wearing a long sleeve black crop-top shirt that tied together at the front and showed her midriff.Officials at the park gave her a voucher for a free t-shirt and showed her to a merchandise store where...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Racism#Lgbtq
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy