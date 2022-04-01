ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Photos: The Judds through the years

Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Judds were one of the most...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Country
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Jeff Carson Dies: Chart-Topping Country Singer-Turned-Policeman Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Carson, who had 14 songs make it onto the Billboard’s country music charts, died Saturday in a Franklin, TN, hospital from a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 58. Carson had hits with “Not On Your Love,” (a No. 1) and “The Car” (in the top five) before leaving the music industry and becoming a police officer. He recently started recording again and released a single in what amounted to a small comeback. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Carson sang in church and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

The Judds to Reunite at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Country Music Hall of Fame inductees the Judds are set to reunite and perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The annual fan-voted event takes place April 11 in Nashville. It’s been more than 20 years since the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd last played an awards show stage. This time they’ll reprise one of their most enduring hits with a rendition of 1990’s “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves will introduce the pair’s performance and reflect on what their music has meant to her. One of country music’s most successful...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy