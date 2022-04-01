ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwyne, PA

New Coffee shop combines fresh brews with creative seasonal plates

By Nick Foley
phl17.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sounds of a busy coffee shop have returned to Gladwyne Village Center. Henry Morgan is the chef and owner at the new spot Home Room, which happens to be in the same space where Morgan worked...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Coffee Mate’s New Flavor Turns Your Coffee Into a Dessert

Although there is a deluge of coffee creamer products already on the market, Coffee Mate continues to dream up new ways to upgrade our morning brew. The brand's latest innovation is no exception. From the brand that brought you Glazed Donut and Oatmeal Crème Pie bottled creamer comes a Drumstick...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

The Best Ham to Order for Your Holiday Dinner

Easter is coming (and before you know it Thanksgiving and Christmas). Find out what the best ham options are to serve up on your table, according to a blind taste test. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Gladwyne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Seasoning#Laptop#Salad#Food Drink#New Coffee#Gladwyne Village Center#Post Covid#Bulgarian
thepioneerwoman.com

9 Ways to Elevate Boxed Cake Mix

Raise your hand if you’ve ever used a cake mix. 🙌. Let’s agree that while we’d all prefer a homemade cake, sometimes a cake mix comes in handy or is the perfect ingredient in a recipe. My two favorite examples of cake mix love are Ree Drummond’s Christmas Rum Cake and these Caramel Brownies. Those are two downright delicious holiday desserts made with cake mix.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's New Five-Step Cake Recipe Is The Epitome of Zesty Goodness

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart is showing us how to celebrate Spring in style, but baking up a whole, delicious cake. On March 16, Stewart posted a gorgeous photo of a Spring-themed cake onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Much like its namesake flower, the daffodil cake is a cheerful herald of spring. Baked in a tube pan, the dramatic two-tone cake has an orange-and-lemon yellow layer and a fluffy white angel food layer....
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The McDonald's Breakfast You Can Only Find In Costa Rica

On those days when you wake up, head to work, and realize (with a grumble of your stomach) that you failed to eat the most important meal of the day, a pair of golden arches likely looms overhead as a reminder that you'll be able to take care of your early morning hunger soon enough. McDonald's is a haven for many early birds on their commute looking for a quick, if not sometimes a bit greasy, breakfast. The chain started serving breakfast back in 1972 following the invention of the famous Egg McMuffin, reports Time, and has since added everything from hotcakes, biscuit sandwiches, and classic hash browns to its morning menu.
RESTAURANTS
Connecticut Post

This cold brew coffee maker is on sale just in time for cold brew season

Is there anything better than an ice-cold cup of cold brew on a warm summer day? Aside from a steaming-hot cup of Joe on a frozen winter morning. Seasonality aside, you can make a lot of coffee with this 1.6-quart Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker. This machine gives...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy