Stocks edge higher, Treasury yields soar after jobs data

By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks notched modest gains and Treasury yields soared Friday on Wall Street after a healthy report on the U.S. job market strengthened expectations for coming interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after bouncing between small gains and losses. The benchmark index eked...

