Will ‘Coach K’ go out on top? Final Four, Apr. 2

JEFF CAPEL, MIKE KRZYZEWSKI (PHOTO BY VINCE BUTTS) The NCAA men’s Final Four is set. Villanova and Kansas in the first game, and North Carolina against Duke in the nightcap. It all happens Saturday evening,...
The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face the Duke Blue Devils at the Final Four. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our North Carolina Duke prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their...
Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
As a 7-1, 300 pound machine, Shaquille O'Neal didn't often see the wrong side of a poster. But back in the 90s, O'Neal nearly experienced it first-hand during a game against Michael Jordan and the Bulls, when Shaq was issued a flagrant for a hard foul on the NBA superstar.
The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here is everything that Mike Krzyzewski said after the Duke Blue Devils were eliminated in the Final Four by the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mike Krzyzewski was going to retire whenever the Duke Blue Devils’ season ended. As it turns out, the team made it to the Final Four as the second-seed. Awaiting them in New Orleans was the rival UNC Tar Heels. If there was one thing that Duke fans could not stomach, it was Coach K’s career ending by the Tar Heels.
It's astounding that for as excellent as both Duke and North Carolina have been for decades, the 2022 Final Four marks the first NCAA Tournament in which the two blue-blood programs meet. The last time both reached the national semifinals in the same season was 1991, before legendary Blue Devils...
New Orleans was expecting a packed house for the historic Duke-UNC Final Four matchup. On Saturday night, NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock shared the first half attendance via his Twitter account. According to his numbers, 70,602 fans filed in for what could very well be Coach K’s last game.
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Dividends: As we all know, coaches are ultimately judged by the win-loss column – as they should. The USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley is no different. However, despite not having yet coached a game at Troy, Riley is already paying huge dividends in all facets of the program, facets that remind Trojan fans and the media what USC used to look like in its glory days. While accumulating talent is still in its infancy, the goal to reach national championship thoroughbreds is well underway, and it appears not if but when the cupboard is full of these upper echelon gridiron prodigies. Dividends – Part 2: In what only could be termed as one of the worst if not the worst era of USC football before Lincoln Riley came to our City of Angels, there's little question that through his own designed process, the coach is visibly transforming an entire culture from despair, incompetence, and apathy into a beam of hope, structure, accountability, efficiency, and, yes, some ruthless roster decision making when it comes to player personnel. All this in just a matter of months after moving from Oklahoma into the Trojans' head coach’s football office inside the John McKay Center.
One of the most widely anticipated contests in Final Four history till take place in the second game from New Orleans Saturday night when arch-rivals Duke and North Carolina square off in the NCAA tournament for the first time in history. At least point you almost certainly know all of...
UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship. The matchup, which was the first-ever between the schools in the NCAA Tournament, was for a spot to compete in Monday’s national championship. North Carolina vs Duke in the Final Four-- let’s get it on!
It seems fitting that the Duke Blue Devils are running like a well-oiled machine in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final NCAA Tournament. Prior to the 2021-22 campaign, Krzyzewski revealed that this season would be his last. Krzyzewski has been the head coach at Duke for the last 42 seasons and produced a Hall of Fame career during that time.
Mike Krzyzewski's 42-year tenure at Duke and 47-season run as a college basketball coach ended in a legendary Final Four meeting on Saturday night, as the Blue Devils dropped an 81-77 thriller against arch-rival North Carolina. A victory would have given Coach K one more game on Monday night, a date in the national title game with Kansas, but the ending was legendary nonetheless.
