Pittsburgh, PA

Will ‘Coach K’ go out on top? Final Four, Apr. 2

New Pittsburgh Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFF CAPEL, MIKE KRZYZEWSKI (PHOTO BY VINCE BUTTS) The NCAA men’s Final Four is set. Villanova and Kansas in the first game, and North Carolina against Duke in the nightcap. It all happens Saturday evening,...

newpittsburghcourier.com

The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
FanSided

Watch: Coach K walks off court one last time, delivers final press conference as Duke coach

Here is everything that Mike Krzyzewski said after the Duke Blue Devils were eliminated in the Final Four by the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mike Krzyzewski was going to retire whenever the Duke Blue Devils’ season ended. As it turns out, the team made it to the Final Four as the second-seed. Awaiting them in New Orleans was the rival UNC Tar Heels. If there was one thing that Duke fans could not stomach, it was Coach K’s career ending by the Tar Heels.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Attendance Number Announced For The Final Four

New Orleans was expecting a packed house for the historic Duke-UNC Final Four matchup. On Saturday night, NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock shared the first half attendance via his Twitter account. According to his numbers, 70,602 fans filed in for what could very well be Coach K’s last game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: It's a process, but Riley already paying huge dividends.

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Dividends: As we all know, coaches are ultimately judged by the win-loss column – as they should. The USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley is no different. However, despite not having yet coached a game at Troy, Riley is already paying huge dividends in all facets of the program, facets that remind Trojan fans and the media what USC used to look like in its glory days. While accumulating talent is still in its infancy, the goal to reach national championship thoroughbreds is well underway, and it appears not if but when the cupboard is full of these upper echelon gridiron prodigies. Dividends – Part 2: In what only could be termed as one of the worst if not the worst era of USC football before Lincoln Riley came to our City of Angels, there's little question that through his own designed process, the coach is visibly transforming an entire culture from despair, incompetence, and apathy into a beam of hope, structure, accountability, efficiency, and, yes, some ruthless roster decision making when it comes to player personnel. All this in just a matter of months after moving from Oklahoma into the Trojans' head coach’s football office inside the John McKay Center.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBTV

Fans gather to watch the Final Four

UNC beats Duke in historic Final Four matchup, will face Kansas in championship. The matchup, which was the first-ever between the schools in the NCAA Tournament, was for a spot to compete in Monday’s national championship. North Carolina vs Duke in the Final Four-- let’s get it on!
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Mike Krzyzewski's legendary career ends in Final Four loss to rival North Carolina

Mike Krzyzewski's 42-year tenure at Duke and 47-season run as a college basketball coach ended in a legendary Final Four meeting on Saturday night, as the Blue Devils dropped an 81-77 thriller against arch-rival North Carolina. A victory would have given Coach K one more game on Monday night, a date in the national title game with Kansas, but the ending was legendary nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS

