How to Watch ‘Chicago vs. Jussie Smollett’ Premiere on Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

thestreamable.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrought to you by CNN+ FLASHDocs, the new streamer’s standalone unit that focuses on quick turnaround documentaries, is releasing the new series “Chicago vs. Jussie Smollett,” which explores the actor and his alleged lies to police about an attack in 2019. Stream it on Friday, April 1 with a subscription to...

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

9to5Mac

How to watch Pachinko on Apple TV+

The international epic drama series Pachinko debuts today on Apple TV+. Pachinko tells the story of a Korean family who immigrate to Japan in the 20th century, at a time when Japanese attitudes towards Koreans was far from amicable. The first three episodes are streaming now. The series is based...
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

How to watch the Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

The 94th annual Oscars are set for Sunday, March 27. Let’s look at how to watch the 2022 Oscars on iPhone, Apple TV, the web, and more. After going without hosts for several years, the 94th Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. Producer Will Packer shared excitement about the trio and teased that the show will have “many surprises.”
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

CNN+ is a news service for a post-cable world

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at CNN+ and what it tells us about CNN’s future. Also: AR and VR for kids, and a movie-guessing game for everyone. CNN+ doesn’t...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
PC Magazine

The Roku Channel Review

For countless entertainment seekers, Roku serves as a gateway to video streaming. Whether it’s through a Roku media streaming device or Roku software directly built into your smart TV, Roku is the platform we go to in order to reach the video services we love. However, Roku also offers its own video streaming service, The Roku Channel, for free. It doesn’t surpass the best paid options, or even the free tier of Editors’ Choice pick Peacock, but the ad-supported service is worth checking out.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to get Netflix for free with T-Mobile

The only thing better than Netflix is Netflix on T-Mobile's dime. There are some pretty great unlimited plans available in the United States these days. You can get good coverage and solid prices almost anywhere, so it comes down to perks to set the plans apart. If you’re eyeing up T-Mobile, you might be wondering what else your plan can get you. The answer is that you can get Netflix for free with T-Mobile just for signing up. Here’s how to get yourself set up for some free streaming.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

You can stream entire seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free now

YouTube is actively trying to capitalize on the segmentation of our film and TV viewing options that was ushered in by the age of streaming. U.S. viewers will now be able to watch full seasons of shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland, among others, on the platform for free, with ad support.
TV SHOWS
protocol.com

YouTube is taking on Roku with free, ad-supported shows

YouTube might yet stand a chance in the streaming wars. It just released 4,000 episodes of shows like “Heartland” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” all free to watch with ads. Each week, the platform will add 100 more titles, which will include both shows and movies. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Popular Science

How much data does streaming live TV use?

Streaming services are a common presence in households everywhere, whether you have cable or not, meaning data use is, too. What started with a few core platforms—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video—has now exploded into a veritable pantheon of heavy hitters including Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as a wide array of more niche services like Crunchyroll (for anime) and Shudder (for honor, thriller, and supernatural content). While it’s great to have access to shows like The Mandalorian at the press of a button, the increased popularity of streaming means we’re using more broadband data than ever. Whether you’re watching a live event, like an NFL game or the Academy Awards, or streaming your favorite show, we are constantly downloading content as we watch it. With some companies setting data caps on home broadband, not to mention the limits most of us have on mobile, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on how much data you’re using when you watch. To that end, we looked at all the most popular options on the market—both on-demand and live TV—to see how much data does streaming live tv use. Here’s what we found.
NFL
Deadline

Netflix Testing Extra Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is testing an extra fee for subscribers to share their login credentials outside of their own households. The plan will be tried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, beginning in the next few weeks. Adding an extra subscriber will cost 2,380 Chilean Pesos, or $2.97; $2.99 in Costa Rica; and 7.9 Peruvian Sol, or about $2.11. The company said it will take time to evaluate results in the three initial countries before considering a wider rollout of the fees. The long-expected curb on password-sharing comes as Netflix faces a bumpier path to adding...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

TV Channel Shuts Down, Files for Bankruptcy

Black News Channel is no longer in existence. The channel, known simply as BNC, was founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts in conjunction with veteran broadcast executive Bob Brillante. The goal was to service underserved communities with quality news and content. But the company has ceased all operations after a difficult year, shutting down operations completely on Friday, March 25. Simultaneously, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. The Tallahassee-based channel listed $10 million-$50 million in liabilities. Between 200 and 999 creditors are reportedly owed money, The Wrap reports.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to watch HBO Max on Roku

Both HBO and Roku want you to start consuming as quickly as possible. Is HBO Max on Roku devices? You bet. It’s arguably one of the top attractions on the Roku platform, thanks to shows like Watchmen and Peacemaker, and movies like Dune and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here’s how to get started streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
thegolfnewsnet.com

How to watch the Masters online stream using the Masters app and Apple TV

You can watch every shot from the Masters online, getting almost the entirety of tournament coverage through Masters.com and the Masters apps. However, those are smaller screens. If you want to stream the Masters but watch the stream on your TV, then you have several options, including Apple TV. Here's...
GOLF
The Verge

YouTube is finally rolling out picture-in-picture mode for YouTube TV on iOS

YouTube is rolling out a picture-in-picture mode for YouTube TV on iOS devices running iOS 15 or newer, the company announced Wednesday. YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan promised on The Vergecast that the feature was on the way, and now it’s finally here. With picture-in-picture, you’ll be able...
TV & VIDEOS

