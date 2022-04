England were put to the sword as Australia spectacularly won their seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 71-run victory Christchurch.Alyssa Healy’s staggering innings of 170 saw Australia put on 356-5 as England’s bowlers had no answer to a batting masterclass - Anya Shrubsole’s 3-46 the only highlight for the defending champions.Nat Sciver once again steered England’s reply by battling to her highest score in international cricket with 148 not out, but it proved in vain after Shrubsole was dismissed to hand Australia the trophy once more.Having been put in to bat in the bright Hagley Oval sunshine, Australia were...

WORLD ・ 35 MINUTES AGO