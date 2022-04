Brendan Rodgers believes Jonny Evans can be Leicester’s Silva lining for years to come.The 34-year-old Northern Ireland international is fit again after a hamstring injury ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United.Evans left Old Trafford for West Brom in 2015 and joined the Foxes for just £3.5million three years later.He has been plagued by injuries in the last 12 months, including a foot injury which forced him to come off early in Leicester’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea last year.But Foxes boss Rodgers feels as long as Evans can manage his fitness issues he can follow Chelsea’s Thiago Silva...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO